Chemical Road, I-476 North Ramp to Chemical Road Remain Closed Due to Underground Sinkholes in Plymouth Township

King of Prussia, PA – Chemical Road will remain closed from Metroplex Boulevard to just west of Germantown Pike in Plymouth Township, Montgomery County, due to severe underground sinkhole conditions, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The highway has been closed since March 26.

The ramp from northbound Interstate 476 to Chemical Road (Exit 19) will also remain closed. During the ramp closure, northbound I-476 motorists will be directed to use the next exit (Germantown Pike/Exit 20) to access Chemical Road.

During the closure of Chemical Road, motorists will be directed to use Gallagher Road, Belvoir Road, Sandy Hill Road and Germantown Pike. Local access will be maintained for local businesses and residents.

Both closures will be in place 24/7 until PennDOT completes an upcoming project to address stabilization concerns and underlying voids beneath this area of the highway. The project is expected to begin this summer and finish by the end of the year.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work areas because backups and delays will occur.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

