Dmitry Rednov: Financiers of the Belarusian dictator: from Milosevic to Lukashenko
One of the biggest scandals is related to the family of the Belorussian president and Serbian Karich brothers.MINSK, BELARUS, April 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valery Tsepkalo, opposition leader of Belarus, ex-member of Lukashenko administration, brings to the public one of the biggest Belorussian scandals.
While the situation in Belarus remains turbulent and president Lukashenko claims that there was an assassination plot against him recently exposed, many opposition leaders that have fled the country, and are now calling for justice for various corruption cases. One of the biggest scandals is related to the family of the Belorussian president and Serbian Karich brothers, which was brought to the public by Valeriy Tsepkalo, an opposition leader, who used to be a part of Lukashenko administration.
Lukashenko’s eldest son Viktor, a member of the Security Council of Belarus, has long been known in the republic as the main financier of the head of state. His wife Lilia is one of the directors of the art gallery of the Dana Holdings group shopping center in Minsk. However, its real role has nothing to do with art.
According to the Belarusian opposition leader Valeriy Tsepkalo, quoted by EU observer, “the art, which she definitely knows perfectly well, is to make money from Alyaksandr Lukashenko, making huge concessions to his pet enterprises”.
The owners Dana Holdings, Serbian businessmen Bogolyub and Dragomir Karichs, are the largest developers in Belarus who have been enjoying special terms and conditions granted by the President. Thus, they were allocated a huge territory of the former airport for the construction of the Minsk-Mir complex, a capsule in the foundation of which the Belarusian leader laid down together with the President of Serbia Tomislav Nikolic.
The four brothers - Bogolyub, Dragomir, Sreten and Zoran have started their career with the Serbian leader Slobodan Milosevic, after whose fall they found another patron and business partner - the Belarusian president.
Bogolyub Karich was the minister of privatization of Serbia for several months. In 2004, he won 20% of the vote in the country's presidential elections. Later, he was accused of financial fraud causing more than 40 million euros in damage for the state. Despite of an international arrest warrant issued, Bogolyub left Serbia and soon settled in Belarus. Despite the fact that the investigation into Bogolyub Karich was stopped in Serbia only in 2016 (and was marked by his triumphant return to Belgrade), back in 2009 his brother Dragomir arranged a visit to Serbia for the Belarusian president, who was in partial political isolation.
After publications came out in the EU Observer, the management of the Dana Holdings group did not find anything better than to disown Lilia Lukashenko, stating that she was a simple designer and did not return to work at Dana Astra after she went on maternity leave three years ago. However, this did not save the company from European sanctions, which were introduced on December 17, 2020 by the Council of the European Union. The sanctions hardly prevented President Lukashenko's Serbian friends from their financial activities in Cyprus, which, by the way, is the largest investor in the Belarusian economy. According to Valery Tsepkalo, who was in charge of high-tech parks in the Republic of Belarus until 2017, Cyprus tax incentives and offshore companies allowed Lukashenko to launder more than $ 1 billion.
“The situation in the country remains quite explosive and we might see a scenario developing similar to what happened for Yanukovich back in 2014, yet what is lacking here is more of initiative and support of the opposition coming from Brussels,”- says Dmitry Rendov, an expert on Belorussian politics.
