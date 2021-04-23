Arrest Made in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 800 Block of K Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Thursday, April 22, 2021, in the 800 Block of K Street, Northwest.

At approximately 4:15 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect snatched the victim’s property then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Thursday, April 22, 2021, 23 year-old Carson Owens, of Blountville, TN was arrested and charged with Robbery (Snatch).