Arrest Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 2800 block of 12th Street, Northeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Friday, April 23, 2021, in the 2800 block of 12th Street, Northeast.

 

At approximately 1:15 am, the victim was walking at the listed location. The suspect approached the victim and forcibly took the victim’s property. The suspect fled the scene.

 

On Friday, April 23, 2021, a 16 year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC was arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence)

