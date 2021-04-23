Arrest Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 2800 block of 12th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Friday, April 23, 2021, in the 2800 block of 12th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 1:15 am, the victim was walking at the listed location. The suspect approached the victim and forcibly took the victim’s property. The suspect fled the scene.

On Friday, April 23, 2021, a 16 year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC was arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).