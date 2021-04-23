Gracell Biotechnologies Announces Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2020

/EIN News/ -- SUZHOU and SHANGHAI, China, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GRCL) (“Gracell”), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing highly efficacious and affordable cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the company has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the full year ended December 31, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on April 23, 2021.



The annual report is available on the company’s investor relations website at ir.gracellbio.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The company will provide hard copies of the annual report, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon written request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations, Gracell Biotechnologies, Building 3, 418 Guilin Road, XuHui District, Shanghai, 200233, People’s Republic of China.

About Gracell

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (“Gracell”) is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies. Leveraging its pioneering FasTCAR and TruUCAR technology platforms, Gracell is developing a rich clinical-stage pipeline of multiple autologous and allogeneic product candidates with the potential to overcome major industry challenges that persist with conventional CAR-T therapies, including lengthy manufacturing time, suboptimal production quality, high therapy cost and lack of effective CAR-T therapies for solid tumors. For more information on Gracell, please visit www.gracellbio.com

