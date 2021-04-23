Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 4.23.21

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Cathleen Galgiani, 57, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the California Gambling Control Commission. Galgiani served as a California State Senator from 2012 to 2020 and as a State Assemblymember from 2006 to 2012. Galgiani was a member of the California Legislature’s LGBTQ Caucus from 2011 to 2020. She was Chief of Staff and Consultant to the University of California, Merced for Assemblymember Barbara Matthews from 2000 to 2006 and Deputy Director for Special Projects for the Office of First Lady Sharon Davis in the Office of Governor Gray Davis in 1999. She was a Field Representative for Senator Patrick Johnston from 1994 to 1998 and Campaign Staff and Volunteer Coordinator for John Garamendi for California Governor from 1991 to 1994. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $159,068. Galgiani is a Democrat.

Jesse Melgar, 34, of Riverside, has been appointed to the California Volunteers Commission. Melgar served in several positions in the Office of Governor Gavin Newsom from 2019 to 2021, including Communications Director, Press Secretary and Deputy Director of Media and Public Affairs. He was Deputy Secretary of State and Chief Communications Officer for then-California Secretary of State Alex Padilla from 2016 to 2019 and Communications Director for then-State Senator Ricardo Lara and the California Latino Legislative Caucus in the California State Senate from 2014 to 2016. He earned a Master of Public Policy degree from the University of California, Riverside. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Melgar is a Democrat.

