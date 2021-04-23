Jule's Foods Issues Recall of Brie and Other Products

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that Jule's Foods is recalling all Jule's Foods products because they were potentially contaminated with Salmonella. These products include:

- Jule's Cashew Brie (Classic) - UPC: 860388001507 - all expiration dates - Jule's Truffle Cashew Brie - UPC: 860388001514 - all expiration dates - Jule's Black Garlic Cashew Brie - UPC: 860388001552 - all expiration dates - Jule's Artichoke Spinach Dip - UPC: 860388001569 - all expiration dates - Jule's Vegan Ranch Dressing - UPC: 860388001521 - all expiration dates

These products were distributed to grocery stores in Rhode Island, as well as Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Texas. Jule's Foods Brie products are 6 ounces and wrapped in white cheese paper.

Consumption of food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis. The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating a contaminated product. Most people recover without treatment. In rare circumstances, infection can produce more severe illness and require hospitalization. Older adults, infants, and persons with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness. Individuals concerned about an illness should contact their health care provider.

Production of these products has been suspended while the FDA and the company continue their investigation as to the source of the problem. Please do not consume the product and immediately dispose of the product or return to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company via email at jules@julesveganfoods.com or telephone at (310) 980-4697 between 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. PDT.