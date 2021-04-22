SB 763 is an answer to the call for a legislative fix by Justice Goodwin Liu in February 2021. Upon the Supreme Court’s denial of review of People v. Valliant, Liu issued a statement calling attention to current law and exposing a critical gap. Associate Justice Eileen Moore, who founded the Judicial Council’s Veterans and Military Families Subcommittee, and Ron Self, founder of Veterans Healing Veterans, testified.
You just read:
Senator Min’s Veterans Justice Bill unanimously passes out of Public Safety Committee
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.