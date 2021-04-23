Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Announces 2021 Gulf Red Snapper Season

Tallahassee, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the popular 2021 Gulf red snapper recreational season is set to open June 4 and run through July 28, with a possible fall reopening if quota is available.

“This will be the longest summer season anglers will have since the FWC started setting seasons for fishing in the Gulf state and federal waters off Florida,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “The State is proud to provide continued access and opportunities for Florida families to enjoy the Fishing Capital of the World.”  

This season will apply to those fishing from private recreational vessels in Gulf state and federal waters, as well as charter vessels that do not have a federal reef fish permit and are limited to fishing in state waters only. 

“Anglers across the state look forward to red snapper season each year,” said FWC Chairman Rodney Barreto. “Our agency looks forward to providing 55 days of red snapper opportunities in Gulf state and federal waters.” 

If you plan to fish for red snapper in state or federal waters from a private recreational vessel, even if you are exempt from fishing license requirements, you must sign up as a State Reef Fish Angler (annual renewal required) at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.

For more on recreational snapper regulations, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations” and “Snapper” under the “Reef Fish” tab.

