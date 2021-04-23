DEM to Host Virtual Public Hearings Next Month on Draft Wildlife, Hunting, Fishing, and Falconry Regulations

PROVIDENCE – The Department of Environmental Management (DEM) will hold two virtual public hearings next month on proposed regulations related to the Division of Fish & Wildlife. Due to the Covid-19 emergency, which prevents the Department from holding public meetings in-person, this public hearing will be held virtually in accordance with Governor McKee's Executive Order 21-30 which extends Executive Order 20-46.

WHAT: Virtual Public Hearing on Draft Regulations for the Freshwater Fishing, Hunting and Falconry Seasons

WHEN: Thursday, May 6, 2021 7:00 p.m.

WHERE: Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87612168446?pwd=dE1iUmdlUTB1b1Ixbzc1L3dob0RxZz09 Meeting ID: 876 1216 8446 Passcode: 999999

All interested parties are invited to request additional information or submit written or oral comments concerning the proposed amendments for the hunting, freshwater fishing and falconry rules and regulations by 4 p.m. on May 12, 2021 to Ashley Schipritt at ashley.schipritt@dem.ri.gov or via mail at Fort Wetherill Road, Jamestown, RI 02835.

Copies of the draft regulations are available online at: http://www.dem.ri.gov/documents/regulations/index.php

WHAT: Virtual Public Hearing on Draft Regulations Governing Wildlife Rehabilitation; Importation, Feeding, and Baiting of Cervids in RI; and the Importation and Possession of Wild Animals

WHEN: Tuesday, May 11, 2021 12:00 p.m.

WHERE: Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83162210050?pwd=VU84bzNRSmZ2RmJTS2RxcnZicGY5Zz09

Meeting ID: 831 6221 0050 Passcode: 999999

All interested parties are invited to request additional information or submit written or oral comments concerning the proposed amendments for the wildlife rehabilitation, importation, feeding and baiting of cervids and the importation and possession of wild animals rules and regulations by May 17, 2021 by 4 p.m. to Ashley Schipritt at ashley.schipritt@dem.ri.gov or via mail at Fort Wetherill Road, Jamestown, RI 02835.

Copies of the draft regulations are available online at: http://www.dem.ri.gov/documents/regulations/index.php

For updates on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov. Follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RhodeIslandDEM or on Twitter (@RhodeIslandDEM) for timely updates.