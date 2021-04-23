Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Mammoth Energy Announces Timing of 1Q 2021 Earnings Release

/EIN News/ -- OKLAHOMA CITY, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (“Mammoth”) (NASDAQ:TUSK) today announced that it intends to release financial results for the first quarter of 2021 after the market close on April 29, 2021.

First Quarter of 2021 Earnings Release

Mammoth plans to release financial results for the first quarter of 2021 after the market close on Thursday, April 29, 2021. A conference call to discuss the results has been scheduled for Thursday, April 29, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. Central Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

Individuals wishing to participate in the conference call should dial (844) 265-1561 or (216) 562-0385 for international callers and use the passcode 2449776. The conference call will also be webcast and can be found at www.mammothenergy.com in the "Investors" section of the company's website.

About Mammoth Energy Services, Inc.

Mammoth is an integrated, growth-oriented energy service company serving companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves and private utilities, public investor-owned utilities and co-operative utilities through its energy infrastructure services. Mammoth’s suite of services and products include: pressure pumping services, infrastructure services, natural sand and proppant services, contract land and directional drilling services and other services.

Investor Contact:
Don Crist – Director of Investor Relations
dcrist@mammothenergy.com
(405) 608-6048


