Friday, April 23, 2021

GOVERNOR’S TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMITTEE ANNOUNCES FREE CHILD SEAT INSPECTIONS AND ASSISTANCE IN YATES, WYOMING, MONROE, BROOME AND LIVINGSTON COUNTIES

Free Inspections by Appointment Offered Year-Round

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) today reminded parents and caregivers in Yates, Wyoming, Broome and Livingston counties that free car seat checks by certified child passenger safety technicians are available on Saturday, April 24, in Dundee and Warsaw, on Saturday, May 1, in Warsaw, on Sunday, May 2, in Fairport, by appointment only on Saturday, May 8, in Vestal, and by appointment only on Saturday, May 15, in Mount Morris.

When: Saturday, April 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Where: New York State Police, 18 Union Street, Dundee For more information, contact Troop E Traffic at (585) 398-4152 or [email protected]. Additional safety information: Appointments are recommended but not mandatory. Face masks are required.

When: Saturday, April 24 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Where: Warsaw Fire Department, 40 East Buffalo Street, Warsaw For more information, contact Jillian Calmes at (585) 786-8890 or [email protected]. Additional safety information: Everyone must wear a mask. All participants will be screened for Covid-19 symptoms on arrival.

When: Saturday, May 1 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Where: Warsaw Village Park, Liberty Street, Warsaw For more information, contact Jillian Calmes at (585) 786-8890 or [email protected]. Additional safety information: Please wear a mask.

When: Sunday, May 2 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Where: Perinton Ambulance, 1400 Turk Hill Road, Fairport For more information, contact Troop E Traffic at (585) 398-4152 or [email protected]. Additional safety information: Appointments are recommended but not mandatory. Face coverings are required.

When: Saturday, May 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Where: Barnes and Noble Vestal, 2443 Vestal Pkwy East, Vestal For more information, contact Trooper Shannon Hartz at (607) 561-7604 or [email protected]. Additional safety information: Appointments must be made by May 4. Event may be cancelled for bad weather.

When: Saturday, May 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Where: Livingston County Campus, Murray Hill Drive, Mount Morris For more information, contact Barbara Sturm at (585) 991-5420 or [email protected]. Additional safety information: Appointments are required. COVID-19 protocols will be followed to keep parents and caregivers, children and technicians safe.

These events are part of a yearlong safety initiative in which state and local law enforcement agencies and various community safety partners offer free child seat inspections. Trained technicians use the “Learn, Practice, and Explain” model to educate parents and caregivers on how to choose and properly install the appropriate seat for their child’s age and size and their vehicle, so it can be used correctly every time.

Those who cannot attend one of these free car seat check events can make an appointment with a local fitting station. Find more information on upcoming car seat check events near you. See ratings on all car seats.

In addition to car seat inspections, parents and caregivers can view a series of videos produced by NHSTA on proper installation of rear-facing and forward-facing car seats and booster seats. NHTSA also offers information on registering a child safety seat and finding the right car seat based a child’s age and size.

###