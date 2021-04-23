Sen. Tartaglione Brings COVID Vaccine Clinic to Frankford

Philadelphia, PA – April 23, 2021 – State Senator Christine Tartaglione (D-Philadelphia) welcomed hundreds of constituents to The Baptist Worship Center in Northeast Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood today for a free pop-up COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. The senator partnered with the Center and Lehigh Pharmacy to organize and manage the one-day event in the city’s Frankford neighborhood.

“Americans continue to get vaccinated in record numbers, but many folks and many communities remain underserved due to a variety of factors. Our goal today was to make it easy and convenient for residents of areas that have been hardest-hit by the pandemic to receive the medical care they deserve,” Senator Tartaglione said. “I thank Lehigh Pharmacy and The Baptist Worship Center for making this event possible.”

Senator Tartaglione’s 2nd District spans portions of Northeast Philadelphia, Juniata, Kensington, and North Philadelphia. The city’s Department of Public Health has classified many communities in the district as high-risk for COVID exposure and has sought to increase vaccination rates in those communities.

“Many people in the 2nd District and throughout Philadelphia may have difficulty traveling to a vaccine clinic due to mobility or transportation challenges,” Senator Tartaglione said. “Others may have trouble identifying a vaccination location due to the digital divide. And some folks are reluctant to get a vaccine because they are concerned about side effects. I want to assure everyone that vaccines are safe, and I will do everything I can to help people get vaccinated.”

Lehigh Pharmacy, an independent pharmacy at 1006 W. Lehigh Ave. in North Philadelphia, administered all vaccinations by appointment in accordance with the latest city and state eligibility policies, as well as COVID mitigation guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control. Vaccines are now available to anyone 16 or older. Contact Lehigh Pharmacy at 215-225-7522 for information about getting vaccinated.

Contact Senator Tartaglione’s office at 215-533-0440 or 215-291-4653 for help finding a vaccination location or securing transportation to your vaccine appointment.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact William Kenny at 215-533-0440 or William.Kenny@pasenate.com.