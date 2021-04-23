Construction to begin on U.S. 83 east of Mohall

BISMARCK, N.D. – Construction is scheduled to begin on U.S. Highway 83, east of Mohall, Monday, April 26. The project will extend from the Renville Corner to the east junction of U.S. 83 and North Dakota Highway 5.

Construction includes widening the existing shoulders of the roadway, along with adding additional pipe extensions to all box culverts, centerline culverts, and approach culverts within the project area. After grading and pipe installation activities are complete, the entire length of the project will have three inches of new asphalt pavement added to the existing road surface.

During the shoulder widening and culvert extension operations, speeds will be reduced but both lanes of traffic will remain open. During asphalt overlay, operations travel will be reduced to one lane with flaggers and a pilot car guiding motorists through the work zone.

A width restriction of 12 ft will be in place throughout the duration of the project.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.