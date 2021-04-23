Park National Corporation reports financial results for first quarter 2021

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Ohio, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park National Corporation (Park) (NYSE American: PRK) today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2021 (three months ended March 31, 2021), including net income growth driven by continued increases in lending activity. Park's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.03 per common share, payable on June 10, 2021 to common shareholders of record as of May 21, 2021.



Park’s net income for the first quarter of 2021 was $42.8 million, a 91.4 percent increase from $22.4 million for the first quarter of 2020. First quarter 2021 net income per diluted common share was $2.61, compared to $1.36 in the first quarter of 2020. Like many financial institutions, Park did not experience the credit losses it had prepared for throughout the pandemic; and Park thus recognized a recovery in the first quarter of 2021. Additionally, steady growth in its consumer and commercial lending services over the past year helped drive first quarter 2021 performance.

“Business owners are financing property, equipment, and other developments throughout our communities. Columbus, Cincinnati, Charlotte and Louisville have been particularly robust,” Park Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David Trautman said. “We have been available for our business customers through periods of stress and we are here for them as the economy picks up momentum.”

Park's community-banking subsidiary, The Park National Bank, reported net income of $45.1 million for the first quarter of 2021, a 74.2 percent increase compared to $25.9 million for the same period of 2020. The bank’s first quarter 2021 mortgage origination volume was $304 million, whereas it was $178 million in the first quarter of 2020.

“The real estate environment can be intense right now, and our customers continue to rely on our local bankers to help them take advantage of great opportunities in home buying and refinancing,” said Park President Matthew Miller. “Our responsiveness and experience with a variety of lending situations positioned us to serve customers more in the first quarter.”

Headquartered in Newark, Ohio, Park National Corporation has $9.9 billion in total assets (as of March 31, 2021). Park's banking operations are conducted through its subsidiary The Park National Bank. Other Park subsidiaries are Scope Leasing, Inc. (d.b.a. Scope Aircraft Finance), Guardian Financial Services Company (d.b.a. Guardian Finance Company) and SE Property Holdings, LLC.

Complete financial tables are listed below.

PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Financial Highlights As of or for the three months ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, and March 31, 2020

2021 2020 2020 Percent change vs. (in thousands, except share and per share data) 1st QTR 4th QTR 1st QTR 4Q '20

1Q '20 INCOME STATEMENT: Net interest income $ 80,734 $ 86,321 $ 76,283 (6.5 ) % 5.8 % (Recovery of) provision for credit losses (l) (4,855 ) (19,159 ) 5,153 N.M N.M Other income 34,089 35,656 22,486 (4.4 ) % 51.6 % Other expense 67,865 85,661 66,276 (20.8 ) % 2.4 % Income before income taxes $ 51,813 $ 55,475 $ 27,340 (6.6 ) % 89.5 % Income taxes 8,982 10,275 4,968 (12.6 ) % 80.8 % Net income $ 42,831 $ 45,200 $ 22,372 (5.2 ) % 91.4 % MARKET DATA: Earnings per common share - basic (a) $ 2.63 $ 2.77 $ 1.37 (5.1 ) % 92.0 % Earnings per common share - diluted (a) 2.61 2.75 1.36 (5.1 ) % 91.9 % Cash dividends declared per common share 1.23 1.02 1.22 20.6 % 0.8 % Book value per common share at period end 63.74 63.76 60.25 — % 5.8 % Market price per common share at period end 129.30 105.01 77.64 23.1 % 66.5 % Market capitalization at period end 2,112,238 1,713,154 1,265,180 23.3 % 67.0 % Weighted average common shares - basic (b) 16,314,987 16,310,551 16,303,602 — % 0.1 % Weighted average common shares - diluted (b) 16,439,920 16,434,812 16,425,881 — % 0.1 % Common shares outstanding at period end 16,335,951 16,314,197 16,295,461 0.1 % 0.2 % PERFORMANCE RATIOS: (annualized) Return on average assets (a)(b) 1.81 % 1.93 % 1.04 % (6.2 ) % 74.0 % Return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b) 16.63 % 17.37 % 9.16 % (4.3 ) % 81.6 % Yield on loans 4.48 % 4.69 % 5.02 % (4.5 ) % (10.8 ) % Yield on investment securities 2.53 % 2.80 % 2.72 % (9.6 ) % (7.0 ) % Yield on money market instruments 0.11 % 0.11 % 1.12 % — % (90.2 ) % Yield on interest earning assets 3.96 % 4.33 % 4.57 % (8.5 ) % (13.3 ) % Cost of interest bearing deposits 0.16 % 0.19 % 0.81 % (15.8 ) % (80.2 ) % Cost of borrowings 1.86 % 2.01 % 2.08 % (7.5 ) % (10.6 ) % Cost of paying interest bearing liabilities 0.32 % 0.40 % 0.90 % (20.0 ) % (64.4 ) % Net interest margin (g) 3.76 % 4.07 % 3.93 % (7.6 ) % (4.3 ) % Efficiency ratio (g) 58.74 % 69.82 % 66.61 % (15.9 ) % (11.8 ) % OTHER RATIOS (NON-GAAP): Tangible book value per share (d) $ 53.43 $ 53.41 $ 49.79 — % 7.3 % Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (l) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section. PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Financial Highlights (continued) As of or for the three months ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, and March 31, 2020 Percent change vs. (in thousands, except ratios) March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 4Q '20

1Q '20

BALANCE SHEET: Investment securities $ 1,176,240 $ 1,124,806 $ 1,253,087 4.6 % (6.1 ) % Loans 7,168,745 7,177,785 6,522,519 (0.1 ) % 9.9 % Allowance for credit losses (l) 86,886 85,675 61,503 1.4 % 41.3 % Goodwill and other intangible assets 168,376 168,855 170,512 (0.3 ) % (1.3 ) % Other real estate owned (OREO) 844 1,431 3,600 (41.0 ) % (76.6 ) % Total assets 9,914,069 9,279,021 8,719,291 6.8 % 13.7 % Total deposits 8,236,199 7,572,358 7,290,133 8.8 % 13.0 % Borrowings 523,266 562,504 348,373 (7.0 ) % 50.2 % Total shareholders' equity 1,041,271 1,040,256 981,877 0.1 % 6.0 % Tangible equity (d) 872,895 871,401 811,365 0.2 % 7.6 % Total nonperforming loans 130,327 139,614 119,311 (6.7 ) % 9.2 % Total nonperforming assets 134,335 144,209 126,510 (6.8 ) % 6.2 % ASSET QUALITY RATIOS: Loans as a % of period end total assets 72.31 % 77.35 % 74.81 % (6.5 ) % (3.3 ) % Total nonperforming loans as a % of period end loans 1.82 % 1.95 % 1.83 % (6.7 ) % (0.5 ) % Total nonperforming assets as a % of period end loans + OREO + other nonperforming assets 1.87 % 2.01 % 1.94 % (7.0 ) % (3.6 ) % Allowance for credit losses as a % of period end loans 1.21 % 1.19 % 0.94 % 1.7 % 28.7 % Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ 24 $ (17,796 ) $ 329 N.M N.M Annualized net loan charge-offs (recoveries) as a % of average loans (b) — % (0.98 ) % 0.02 % N.M N.M CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY: Total shareholders' equity / Period end total assets 10.50 % 11.21 % 11.26 % (6.3 ) % (6.7 ) % Tangible equity (d) / Tangible assets (f) 8.96 % 9.57 % 9.49 % (6.4 ) % (5.6 ) % Average shareholders' equity / Average assets (b) 10.87 % 11.11 % 11.31 % (2.2 ) % (3.9 ) % Average shareholders' equity / Average loans (b) 14.63 % 14.29 % 15.15 % 2.4 % (3.4 ) % Average loans / Average deposits (b) 90.12 % 95.80 % 89.90 % (5.9 ) % 0.2 % Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (l) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended March 31 (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2021 2020 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 78,737 $ 80,687 Interest on: Obligations of U.S. Government, its agencies and other securities - taxable 4,256 5,531 Obligations of states and political subdivisions - tax-exempt 2,037 2,200 Other interest income 143 491 Total interest income 85,173 88,909 Interest expense: Interest on deposits: Demand and savings deposits 386 6,342 Time deposits 1,584 4,285 Interest on borrowings 2,469 1,999 Total interest expense 4,439 12,626 Net interest income 80,734 76,283 (Recovery of) provision for credit losses (l) (4,855 ) 5,153 Net interest income after (recovery of) provision for credit losses 85,589 71,130 Other income 34,089 22,486 Other expense 67,865 66,276 Income before income taxes 51,813 27,340 Income taxes 8,982 4,968 Net income $ 42,831 $ 22,372 Per common share: Net income - basic $ 2.63 $ 1.37 Net income - diluted $ 2.61 $ 1.36 Weighted average shares - basic 16,314,987 16,303,602 Weighted average shares - diluted 16,439,920 16,425,881 Cash dividends declared $ 1.23 $ 1.22





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share data) March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 131,357 $ 155,596 Money market instruments 811,918 214,878 Investment securities 1,176,240 1,124,806 Loans 7,168,745 7,177,785 Allowance for credit losses (l) (86,886 ) (85,675 ) Loans, net 7,081,859 7,092,110 Bank premises and equipment, net 89,533 88,660 Goodwill and other intangible assets 168,376 168,855 Other real estate owned 844 1,431 Other assets 453,942 432,685 Total assets $ 9,914,069 $ 9,279,021 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits: Noninterest bearing $ 2,907,020 $ 2,727,100 Interest bearing 5,329,179 4,845,258 Total deposits 8,236,199 7,572,358 Borrowings 523,266 562,504 Other liabilities 113,333 103,903 Total liabilities $ 8,872,798 $ 8,238,765 Shareholders' Equity: Preferred shares (200,000 shares authorized; no shares outstanding at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020) $ — $ — Common shares (No par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 17,623,154 shares issued at March 31, 2021 and 17,623,163 shares issued at December 31, 2020) 458,534 460,687 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of taxes (7,901 ) 5,571 Retained earnings 719,230 704,764 Treasury shares (1,287,203 shares at March 31, 2021 and 1,308,966 shares at December 31, 2020) (128,592 ) (130,766 ) Total shareholders' equity $ 1,041,271 $ 1,040,256 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 9,914,069 $ 9,279,021





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Consolidated Average Balance Sheets Three Months Ended Mar 31 (in thousands) 2021

2020 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 148,264 $ 132,029 Money market instruments 553,906 176,805 Investment securities 1,160,509 1,264,452 Loans 7,138,854 6,482,137 Allowance for credit losses (l) (89,954 ) (57,615 ) Loans, net 7,048,900 6,424,522 Bank premises and equipment, net 89,740 74,922 Goodwill and other intangible assets 168,690 170,909 Other real estate owned 1,212 3,800 Other assets 441,321 432,350 Total assets $ 9,612,542 $ 8,679,789 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits: Noninterest bearing $ 2,792,398 $ 1,949,991 Interest bearing 5,129,357 5,260,385 Total deposits 7,921,755 7,210,376 Borrowings 538,706 386,511 Other liabilities 107,669 100,926 Total liabilities $ 8,568,130 $ 7,697,813 Shareholders' Equity: Preferred shares $ — $ — Common shares 460,721 459,462 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes 1,179 (94 ) Retained earnings 713,254 654,465 Treasury shares (130,742 ) (131,857 ) Total shareholders' equity $ 1,044,412 $ 981,976 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 9,612,542 $ 8,679,789





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Income - Linked Quarters 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 (in thousands, except per share data) 1st QTR 4th QTR 3rd QTR 2nd QTR 1st QTR Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 78,737 $ 85,268 $ 82,617 $ 80,155 $ 80,687 Interest on: Obligations of U.S. Government, its agencies and other securities - taxable 4,256 4,420 4,841 5,026 5,531 Obligations of states and political subdivisions - tax-exempt 2,037 2,040 2,045 2,151 2,200 Other interest income 143 72 63 113 491 Total interest income 85,173 91,800 89,566 87,445 88,909 Interest expense: Interest on deposits: Demand and savings deposits 386 490 803 1,507 6,342 Time deposits 1,584 1,893 2,662 3,346 4,285 Interest on borrowings 2,469 3,096 2,261 1,406 1,999 Total interest expense 4,439 5,479 5,726 6,259 12,626 Net interest income 80,734 86,321 83,840 81,186 76,283 (Recovery of) provision for credit losses (l) (4,855 (19,159 13,836 12,224 5,153 Net interest income after (recovery of) provision for credit losses 85,589 105,480 70,004 68,962 71,130 Other income 34,089 35,656 36,558 30,964 22,486 Other expense 67,865 85,661 69,859 64,799 66,276 Income before income taxes 51,813 55,475 36,703 35,127 27,340 Income taxes 8,982 10,275 5,857 5,622 4,968 Net income $ 42,831 $ 45,200 $ 30,846 $ 29,505 $ 22,372 Per common share: Net income - basic $ 2.63 $ 2.77 $ 1.89 $ 1.81 $ 1.37 Net income - diluted $ 2.61 $ 2.75 $ 1.88 $ 1.80 $ 1.36





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Detail of other income and other expense - Linked Quarters 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 (in thousands) 1st QTR 4th QTR 3rd QTR 2nd QTR 1st QTR Other income: Income from fiduciary activities $ 8,173 $ 7,632 $ 7,335 $ 6,793 $ 7,113 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,054 2,123 2,118 1,676 2,528 Other service income 9,617 12,040 13,047 8,758 3,766 Debit card fee income 6,086 5,787 5,853 5,560 4,960 Bank owned life insurance income 1,165 1,170 1,192 1,179 1,248 ATM fees 530 432 491 438 412 (Loss) gain on the sale of OREO, net (33 ) (7 ) 569 841 (196 ) Net gain (loss) on the sale of investment securities 177 — (27 ) 3,313 — Gain (loss) on equity securities, net 1,633 2,931 1,201 (977 ) (973 ) Other components of net periodic benefit income 2,038 1,988 1,988 1,988 1,988 Miscellaneous 2,649 1,560 2,791 1,395 1,640 Total other income $ 34,089 $ 35,656 $ 36,558 $ 30,964 $ 22,486 Other expense: Salaries $ 29,896 $ 37,280 $ 31,632 $ 30,699 $ 28,429 Employee benefits 10,201 7,316 10,676 9,080 10,043 Occupancy expense 3,640 3,231 3,835 3,256 3,480 Furniture and equipment expense 2,610 4,949 4,687 4,850 4,319 Data processing fees 7,712 3,315 3,275 2,577 2,492 Professional fees and services 5,664 9,359 7,977 6,901 7,066 Marketing 1,491 1,752 1,454 1,136 1,486 Insurance 1,691 1,855 1,541 1,477 1,550 Communication 1,122 1,097 958 874 1,155 State tax expense 1,108 605 1,125 1,116 1,145 Amortization of intangible assets 479 525 525 607 606 FHLB prepayment penalty — 8,736 — — 1,793 Foundation contributions — 3,000 — — — Miscellaneous 2,251 2,641 2,174 2,226 2,712 Total other expense $ 67,865 $ 85,661 $ 69,859 $ 64,799 $ 66,276





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Asset Quality Information Year ended December 31, (in thousands, except ratios) March 31,

2021

2020 2019 2018 2017 Allowance for credit losses: Allowance for credit losses, beginning of period $ 85,675 $ 56,679 $ 51,512 $ 49,988 $ 50,624 Cumulative change in accounting principle; adoption of ASU 2016-13 6,090 — — — — Charge-offs 1,701 10,304 11,177 13,552 19,403 Recoveries 1,677 27,246 10,173 7,131 10,210 Net charge-offs (recoveries) 24 (16,942 ) 1,004 6,421 9,193 (Recovery of) provision for credit losses (4,855 ) 12,054 6,171 7,945 8,557 Allowance for credit losses, end of period $ 86,886 $ 85,675 $ 56,679 $ 51,512 $ 49,988 General reserve trends: Allowance for credit losses, end of period $ 86,886 $ 85,675 $ 56,679 $ 51,512 $ 49,988 Allowance on purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans (purchased credit impaired ("PCI") loans for years 2020 and prior) — 167 268 — — Allowance on purchased loans excluded from the general reserve — 678 — — — Specific reserves on individually evaluated loans 4,962 5,434 5,230 2,273 684 General reserves on collectively evaluated loans $ 81,924 $ 79,396 $ 51,181 $ 49,239 $ 49,304 Total loans $ 7,168,745 $ 7,177,785 $ 6,501,404 $ 5,692,132 $ 5,372,483 PCD loans (PCI loans for years 2020 and prior) 10,284 11,153 14,331 3,943 — Purchased loans excluded from collectively evaluated loans — 360,056 548,436 225,029 — Individually evaluated loans 100,407 108,407 77,459 48,135 56,545 Collectively evaluated loans $ 7,058,054 $ 6,698,169 $ 5,861,178 $ 5,415,025 $ 5,315,938 Asset Quality Ratios: Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a % of average loans (annualized) — % (0.24 ) % 0.02 % 0.12 % 0.17 % Allowance for credit losses as a % of period end loans 1.21 % 1.19 % 0.87 % 0.90 % 0.93 % Allowance for credit losses as a % of period end loans (excluding PPP loans) (k) 1.28 % 1.25 % . N.A . N.A . N.A General reserve as a % of collectively evaluated loans 1.16 % 1.19 % 0.87 % ﻿0.91 % 0.93 % General reserves as a % of collectively evaluated loans (excluding PPP loans) (k) 1.22 % 1.24 % . N.A . N.A . N.A Nonperforming assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 114,708 $ 117,368 $ 90,080 $ 67,954 $ 72,056 Accruing troubled debt restructurings 14,817 20,788 21,215 15,173 20,111 Loans past due 90 days or more 802 1,458 2,658 2,243 1,792 Total nonperforming loans $ 130,327 $ 139,614 $ 113,953 $ 85,370 $ 93,959 Other real estate owned - Park National Bank 250 837 3,100 2,788 6,524 Other real estate owned - SEPH 594 594 929 1,515 7,666 Other nonperforming assets - Park National Bank 3,164 3,164 3,599 3,464 4,849 Total nonperforming assets $ 134,335 $ 144,209 $ 121,581 $ 93,137 $ 112,998 Percentage of nonaccrual loans to period end loans 1.60 % 1.64 % 1.39 % 1.19 % 1.34 % Percentage of nonperforming loans to period end loans 1.82 % 1.95 % 1.75 % 1.50 % 1.75 % Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end loans 1.87 % 2.01 % 1.87 % 1.64 % 2.10 % Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end total assets 1.35 % 1.55 % 1.42 % 1.19 % 1.50 % Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (l) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.







PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Asset Quality Information (continued) Year ended December 31, (in thousands, except ratios) March 31, 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 New nonaccrual loan information: Nonaccrual loans, beginning of period $ 117,368 $ 90,080 $ 67,954 $ 72,056 $ 87,822 New nonaccrual loans 12,540 103,386 81,009 76,611 58,753 Resolved nonaccrual loans 15,200 76,098 58,883 80,713 74,519 Nonaccrual loans, end of period $ 114,708 $ 117,368 $ 90,080 $ 67,954 $ 72,056 Impaired commercial loan portfolio information (period end): Unpaid principal balance $ 100,996 $ 109,062 $ 78,178 $ 59,381 $ 66,585 Prior charge-offs 589 655 719 11,246 10,040 Remaining principal balance 100,407 108,407 77,459 48,135 56,545 Specific reserves 4,962 5,434 5,230 2,273 684 Book value, after specific reserves $ 95,445 $ 102,973 $ 72,229 $ 45,862 $ 55,861





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Financial Reconciliations NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS THREE MONTHS ENDED (in thousands, except share and per share data) March 31, 2021 December 31,

2020 March 31, 2020 Net interest income $ 80,734 $ 86,321 $ 76,283 less purchase accounting accretion related to NewDominion

and Carolina Alliance acquisitions 1,131 919 1,378 less interest income on former Vision Bank relationships 105 102 77 Net interest income - adjusted $ 79,498 $ 85,300 $ 74,828 (Recovery of) provision for credit losses $ (4,855 ) $ (19,159 ) $ 5,153 less recoveries on former Vision Bank relationships (257 ) (20,496 ) (764 ) (Recovery of) provision for credit losses - adjusted $ (4,598 ) $ 1,337 $ 5,917 Other income $ 34,089 $ 35,656 $ 22,486 less other service income related to former Vision Bank relationships 58 503 — less rebranding initiative related expenses — (298 ) — Other income - adjusted $ 34,031 $ 35,451 $ 22,486 Other expense $ 67,865 $ 85,661 $ 66,276 less merger-related expenses related to NewDominion and Carolina Alliance acquisitions 12 9 243 less core deposit intangible amortization related to NewDominion and Carolina Alliance acquisitions 479 525 606 less direct expenses related to collection of payments on former Vision Bank loan relationships 107 4,051 — less FHLB prepayment penalty — 8,736 1,793 less rebranding initiative related expenses 618 229 270 less Foundation contribution — 3,000 — less severance and restructuring charges 108 4,039 88 less COVID-19 related expenses (j) 634 738 262 Other expense - adjusted $ 65,907 $ 64,334 $ 63,014 Tax effect of adjustments to net income identified above (i) $ 85 $ (83 ) $ 219 Net income - reported $ 42,831 $ 45,200 $ 22,372 Net income - adjusted $ 43,153 $ 44,888 $ 23,196 Diluted EPS $ 2.61 $ 2.75 $ 1.36 Diluted EPS, adjusted (h) $ 2.62 $ 2.73 $ 1.41 Annualized return on average assets (a)(b) 1.81 % 1.93 % 1.04 % Annualized return on average assets, adjusted (a)(b)(h) 1.82 % 1.92 % 1.07 % Annualized return on average tangible assets (a)(b)(e) 1.84 % 1.97 % 1.06 % Annualized return on average tangible assets, adjusted (a)(b)(e)(h) 1.85 % 1.95 % 1.10 % Annualized return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b) 16.63 % 17.37 % 9.16 % Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, adjusted (a)(b)(h) 16.76 % 17.25 % 9.50 % Annualized return on average tangible equity (a)(b)(c) 19.84 % 20.76 % 11.09 % Annualized return on average tangible equity, adjusted (a)(b)(c)(h) 19.98 % 20.61 % 11.50 % Efficiency ratio (g) 58.74 % 69.82 % 66.61 % Efficiency ratio, adjusted (g)(h) 57.69 % 52.97 % 64.27 % Annualized net interest margin (g) 3.76 % 4.07 % 3.93 % Annualized net interest margin, adjusted (g)(h) 3.70 % 4.02 % 3.86 %



