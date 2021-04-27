The Real Estate Innovation Event - TET Conference, Announces It's First Ever Host
TET Event's new feature, called Hosts, will feature an industry leader as host at it's events.
I am honored and excited to be the first-ever host of the TET Conference," said Nancy Robinson of Corcoran Global Living. "I have always found TET Events to be informative, relevant, and inspirational”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, US, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TET Events, organizer of TET Conference, today announces a new approach to real estate events called Hosts. Starting this year and going forward, TET Conference will be hosted by a Real Estate industry leader.
— Nancy Robinson
"We are happy to pioneer event Hosts for real estate conferences" said Alex Pelin, Founder of TET Events. "It will allow us to continue to provide a unique experience, work closer with industry leaders during our intimate events and create more value, learning and networking opportunities for all of our guests and partners. "
The first Host at TET Conference is: Nancy Robinson, Chief Growth Officer at Corcoran Global Living.
"I am honored and excited to be the first-ever host of the TET Conference for 2021," said Nancy Robinson of Corcoran Global Living. "I have always found TET Events to be informative, relevant, and inspirational. Alex Pelin and the TET Events group always strive to bring industry-leading technology and thought-leaders to provide value to those in the Real Estate, Mortgage and Title industry. They do all this and keep the event free of charge during the pandemic. These events were fantastic live, and now you have the ability to experience the same quality content in a virtual environment. I am looking forward to see my colleagues at this three-day, virtual experience."
TET Conference is an event that focuses on transparent and open conversations that aren't heard on a mainstream stage. All of the speaking sessions are held in an interactive, panel discussion format and have a Q&A at the end. Every year, the event brings together: real estate agents, brokers, mortgage and title professionals as well as proptech entrepreneurs and investors.
"The acceleration taking place in the real estate industry is making for an exciting time for proptech, fintech companies and real estate professionals," said Tyler Baldwin, chief operating officer at Reali. "Change is happening at an incredibly rapid pace, so having the opportunity to collaborate with other innovators at the TET Conference provides a great venue for information sharing. Collective innovation that moves real estate and lending forward is a win for us all, especially for consumers."
TET Conference 2021 is free to attend and it will take place online between May 25th - May 27th.
The 5th edition of the event will feature off-the-record talks by: Austin Allison (CEO, Pacaso), Nick Bailey (Chief Customer Officer, RE/MAX), Jess Kennedy
(Co-founder and COO, Beeline), Tyler Baldwin (Chief Operating Officer, Reali), Nikki Beauchamp (Global Real Estate Advisor, Engel & Völkers) and many other industry heavy hitters.
For more information about the TET Conference, visit www.tetconference.com.
Alex Pelin
TET Events
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn