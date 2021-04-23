Virtual Lunch and Learn Series Focuses on the Great Bay Discovery Center’s Pair of Nesting Osprey

CONTACT: Kelle Loughlin, 603-778-0015 Melissa Brogle, 603-778-0015 April 23, 2021

Greenland, NH – The Great Bay Discovery Center invites the public to attend 2021’s spring and summer virtual Lunch and Learn lecture series. This season’s series will focus on a pair of ospreys who call the Great Bay home from April through September, and attendees will have the opportunity to observe them with a new live nest camera. Join renowned ornithologist and author Dr. Bob Kennedy as he remotely comments on the intricate life stages that occur in ospreys along the Granite State’s coastline. Participants will witness, in real time and with expert clarification, the significant events and behaviors of the osprey pair and their young over the summer.

The first virtual Lunch and Learn lecture is on Thursday, May 6, and will center on the incubation phase of the osprey pair’s time at the Discovery Center. Log in from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. to hear Kennedy’s comments on activities in real time as the osprey go about their day on the nest and preparing to raise their young. All participants will have the same preferred seats thanks to the Discovery Center’s remote live nest camera which is sure to provide an exciting and educational window into the world of these fascinating raptors.

To register for the first installment of this Lunch and Learn series visit Zoom with an Ornithologist Tickets, Thu, May 6, 2021 at 12:00 PM | Eventbrite. Space is limited; a link to join the lecture will be forwarded directly once registration is complete.

You can discover the seldom-seen world of the Great Bay Discovery Center’s visiting ospreys immediately and all summer by visiting the nest camera here.

The Great Bay Discovery Center is managed by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (NHFG) and is the education headquarters for the Great Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve, a state and federal partnership between NHFG and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. It is located just off Route 33 at 89 Depot Road, Greenland, NH.