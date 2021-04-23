Puget Technologies, Inc. Provides Update on Upcoming Annual Stockholders’ Meeting and Business Initiatives in Puerto Rico

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puget Technologies, Inc. (“Puget”; OTC PINK: PUGE), a Nevada corporation subject to reporting pursuant to Sections 13 and 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, announces that, because of the resurgence of the Covid 19 pandemic on the Island of Puerto Rico and related advisories on travel and gatherings, it has reluctantly decided to move the site of the annual meeting to Puget’s headquarters in Boca Raton (1200 North Federal Highway, Suite 200-A; Boca Raton, Florida 33432), subject to moving the event to a larger venue in that city if indications of participation warrant such a move. The meeting will also be accessible virtually from our website. Although the new date has yet to be determined, it is anticipated that the event will occur in the latter part of May in order to provide those interested in attending time to make travel arrangements.



The change in location is in no manner indicative of a change in Puget’s interest in active engagement in and with the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, where it finds the opportunities provided by the Puerto Rico Incentives Code Act (Act 60-2019) and of personal relationships with important Commonwealth business and civic leaders to be extremely attractive. In fact, Puget has just retained the renowned management recruitment firm, Careers, Inc., with offices at 208 Avenida Ponce de León, Suite 1100, San Juan Puerto Rico 00918-1036, to assist in the recruitment of appropriate local personnel, who in collaboration with Puget’s current personnel based in the Republic of Colombia (it’s Chief Technologies Officer as well as the coordinating member of its Board of Advisors) will help Puget-related businesses penetrate Latin American markets from the company’s international operational headquarters in San Juan.

Puget’s Chief Executive Officer, Hermann Burckhardt, CEO, explained, “We look forward to moving on our ambitious plans for a meaningful presence in the Commonwealth by year’s end and in our opinion, Careers, Inc., is the perfect organization to help us find and retain the best people available. We expect to have additional details next week. Additionally, we expect to have additional news next week, including information with respect to testing of apps in Puerto Rico designed by our Chief Technologies Officer, to facilitate and improve medical services and provide more efficient and reliable transportation systems in the region."

