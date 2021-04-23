eSmartr Launches New Line of Smart Compression Sleeves Featuring Mortal Kombat

Designed to Naturally Improve Mental Performance and Cognition for Fans Worldwide

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eSmartr presents a line of smart compression sleeves featuring new designs based on the worldwide videogame sensation, Mortal Kombat . eSmartr smart compression sleeves are one of the only 100% natural solutions that will help you reduce stress, improve focus, and achieve more every single day. No learning curves, app notifications, or harmful side effects. The limited-edition Mortal Kombat sleeves are available for purchase now at esmartr.com.



"The Mortal Kombat sleeve pays homage to the iconic franchise," says Jay Dhaliwal, the CEO of eSmartr. “Smart compression makes it easier to get in the zone and stay focused so you can play your best.”

Delivered in a way that is comfortable and easy to benefit from in real-life scenarios, the sleeve’s Cognitive Boost Technology quickly activates neural connections in the brain's cognitive networks for optimization so you can accomplish more every day. Benefits include improved focus and attention span, increased memory and clarity, and decreased stress and anxiety, all of which naturally result in a more productive version of yourself.

This enhanced focus and reduced mental fatigue provide an unprecedented boost for gamers. As Mortal Kombat makes its way to the big screen on April 23, fans can embody the mental fortitude of their favorite characters through their own smart compression sleeves.

The limited-edition Mortal Kombat FATALITY Sleeve is available in full arm and forearm options, ranging in price from $44-$49, and is available for purchase now at esmartr.com.

About eSmartr

eSmartr is a neuroscience and wellness company that helps you focus to achieve your goals. The eSmartr Smart Compression Sleeve uses skin-to-brain Cognitive Boost Technology™ in every design, optimizing performance to reduce stress and anxiety, increase focus and attention, and improve memory and clarity.

eSmartr is the fastest, easiest way to achieve more focus. No learning curves, app notifications, or harmful side effects. Just wear your sleeve and get a natural mental boost.

Find out what a little extra focus can do for you at esmartr.com.

