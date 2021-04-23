SECU Family House at UNC Hospitals Celebrates Opening of New Wing

/EIN News/ -- RALEIGH, N.C., April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To celebrate the opening of the new Pine Wing addition of SECU Family House at UNC Hospitals, a small but enthusiastic group of community leaders and supporters gathered recently for an official Ribbon Cutting ceremony at the Chapel Hill site. This new wing has nearly doubled the size of the House from 40 to 78 guest rooms, helping tackle the increased need in affordable accommodations for patients and families receiving life-saving treatment and care at UNC Hospitals. SECU Foundation announced its support for the expansion in 2017, awarding the Family House a $2 million challenge grant to aid with capital campaign efforts. Representatives from SECU Foundation and State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) were in attendance for the special event.



“SECU Family House at UNC Hospitals is a critical link of supportive care for the approximately 2,200 families served each year, many of them traveling great distances to receive care at UNC Hospitals,” noted Jama Campbell, SECU Foundation Executive Director. “The staff and volunteers have made a tremendous impact through their commitment of service – offering patients and families a safe, comfortable place to rest and heal during their time of need. The Pine Wing expansion will enable the Family House to broaden their reach for an even greater impact. We are honored to be part of this wonderful project that demonstrates the compassion and cooperative spirit of helping others.”

SECU Family House at UNC Hospitals was the first brick and mortar initiative of SECU Foundation, which started with a $2 million grant for the construction of the original 40-room hospitality house in 2005. The House became a flagship model for the construction of additional SECU Family Houses built in Winston-Salem and Wilmington.

“Leadership gifts from our longtime supporters, including SECU Foundation, helped make this expansion possible,” said SECU Family House Executive Director Janice McAdams. “More patients and their loved ones from throughout North Carolina will have a safe, affordable place to stay when they are far from home and suffering from illness. We are grateful for our community’s generosity.”

