BMX Price Surged 317%. BitMart Takes the Lead in Bull Market.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) With BTC and ETH’s prices skyrocketed and made new highs multiple times, the cryptocurrency world is undoubtedly embracing a bull market. More and more crypto enthusiasts are joining, including mainstream players, which pushed Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other altcoins to make new breakthroughs. As a premier global digital assets trading platform, BitMart, along with the bull market, has also grown to the point that it has so many new achievements to share with its followers. Its commitment to the most satisfactory services, high standards of asset security, and the determination to provide the most user-friendly products has been widely recognized in all aspects of indicators and led to a rapid expansion global-wide.

As always, BitMart is dedicated to rolling out the newest and the most popular tokens for its community with solid security features and a smooth user experience. BitMart is proud to say that it has been securing customers' assets with zero safety incidents since its establishment in 2018. BitMart is also thrilled to share that, with the growth of BitMart’s platform token, BMX also reached its all-time high at $0.297 in the past week. The 24-hour overall trading volume on BitMart once crossed the milestone of 4 billion.

Being trusted and favored by global users, BitMart experienced a significant uptrend with its Twitter followers lately, which, for the first time, topped 100,000. The number of its worldwide community members also increased by over 50% last month. So far, BitMart has over 5,000,000 users globally, and daily active users even exceeded 760,000. In the previous month, it has just shared the exciting news that BitMart welcomed more than 750,000 new-registered users within just one month, with the highest single-day registration reaching almost 200,000. Such enthusiasm also empowered the BitMart app to grow into a Top 5 downloaded app in the Finance section of The App Store.

BitMart’s success lately is deeply rooted in its all-ecosystem development. With the increasingly fierce competition within the industry, BitMart has never deviated from its core principles. Since day 1, compliance and security are the top priorities and the cornerstones of BitMart, laying a solid groundwork for its long-term development. On top of that, BitMart is continuously developing and upgrading whole-network trading products and tools with high quality, which has become one of Bitmart’s core competitiveness. Last but not least, BitMart spares no effort to improve its 24-hour customer services, which aims to ensure a smooth trading experience. With a bright future ahead, BitMart plans to provide more varieties of products and more comprehensive services, including but not limited to Margin Trading and a full fiat-to-crypto and crypto-to-fiat channel for users’ conversion needs.

“BitMart’s long-term vision is to create a robust blockchain ecosystem where projects, developers, communities, and investors can collaborate and thrive together harmoniously,” said Sheldon Xia, Founder and CEO of BitMart. “With a talented team with rich expertise in the blockchain industry, we are confident to say crypto enthusiasts should never miss the chance to be a part of the BitMart community, which is taking the lead in the bull cycle.”

BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform with over 5 million users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko. BitMart currently offers 400+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the market. To learn more about BitMart, visit their website, follow their Twitter, or join their Telegram for more updated news and promotions. Download BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

