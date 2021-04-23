Aston Township to Restrict Route 452 (Pennell Road) for Utility Improvement

04/23/2021

King of Prussia, PA – Aston Township is planning a lane closure southbound on Route 452 (Pennell Road) between Duttons Mill Road and Springbrooke Boulevard in Aston Township, Delaware County, on Monday, April 26, through Saturday, May 8, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for roadway reconstruction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797

# # #