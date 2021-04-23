Grays Ferry Avenue Lane Closures Sunday Night for Milling in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Grays Ferry Avenue will be reduced to a single lane with flagging between 34th Street/University Avenue and 47th Street in Southwest Philadelphia on Sunday, April 25, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for milling on the bridge over the Schuylkill River and its approaching roadway, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Crews are milling in advance of placing the final pavement layer on the bridge’s recently-repaired concrete deck to substantially complete the project that got underway in late 2018 to rehabilitate the bridge’s structural components, upgrade its drainage system, repair and repave its concrete deck, install new sidewalks and protected bicycle lanes, and complete a number of improvements to Grays Ferry Avenue on both sides of the bridge.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

Buckley & Company Inc., of Philadelphia is the general contractor on the project which is financed with 100 percent state funds. The entire project is expected to be completed this spring. For more information, visit www.graysferrybridge.com.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #