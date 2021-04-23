I-95 Lane Closures Scheduled at Night Next Week for Soil Borings in Northeast Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA - Nighttime lane closures will be in place at night next week at several locations on Interstate 95 in Northeast Philadelphia for soil borings related to future construction on the interstate, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule and locations are:

Sunday, April 25, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, the southbound right lane and shoulder is scheduled to close at the southern end of the Bridge Street Interchange;

Monday, April 26, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, the northbound left and center lane is scheduled to close at the southern end of the Bridge Street Interchange;

Monday, April 26, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, the southbound right lane and shoulder is scheduled to close at the Cottman Avenue Interchange; and

Tuesday, April 27, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, the southbound left and center lane is scheduled to close at the southern end of the Bridge Street Interchange.

Motorists should allow extra time for travel through these work areas. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Work on these operations will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

