Bridge Replacement Project to Close PA 29 South in Upper Milford Township

​

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Engineering District 5 announced today PA 29 south will be closed and detoured between Allen Street and Colebrook Avenue in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County.

The southbound closure is due to a project to replace the PA 29 Bridge over Norfolk Southern Railroad that began in September 2019 and is anticipated to be complete this October. Traffic access on PA 29 north will remain open.

The closure of PA 29 south will be implemented Sunday evening (April 25) and is expected to remain closed until mid-to-late August. The posted passenger vehicle detour will utilize Lower Macungie Road, Brookside Road and Buckeye Road. The posted truck detour will utilize Lower Macungie Road, Hamilton Boulevard, Weilers Road and PA 100.

Work on the project includes replacing the existing single span steel girder bridge with a new single span pre-stressed concrete bulb-tee beam bridge on a new roadway alignment adjacent to the existing structure.

HRI, Inc. of State College, Pa., is the general contractor on the $8,611,592 project.

The PA 29 Bridge was constructed in 1927. It is 173 feet long and 34 feet wide and is weight restricted for 30 tons, 40 tons combinations. The new bridge will be 109 feet long and 40 feet wide and will not have a weight restriction. This section of PA 29 has an average daily traffic volume of 17,785 vehicles.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton and Schuylkill counties at www.penndot.govDistrict5.

Information about infrastructure in District 5, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D5Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov. Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PensylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot. MEDIA CONTACT: Ronald J. Young, Jr., M.P.A., 610-871-4555 , ronyoung@pa.gov; Sean A. Brown, 610-871-4556 , sebrown@pa.gov.

# # #