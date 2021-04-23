Route 2020 1st Street Bridge Inspection Monday, Tuesday in Elizabeth

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing inspection activities on the 1st Street Bridge which carries Route 2020 over the Youghiogheny River in Elizabeth Township in Allegheny County and Sutersville Borough in Westmoreland County, will occur Monday and Tuesday, April 26-27 weather permitting.

Single lane restrictions will occur on the bridge from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day as crews from GAI and the Sofis Rigging Company conduct routine bridge inspection work. Additionally, lane restrictions may occur on Blythdale Road while inspection work occurs.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

