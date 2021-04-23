Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 676 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,834 in the last 365 days.

Route 2020 1st Street Bridge Inspection Monday, Tuesday in Elizabeth

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing inspection activities on the 1st Street Bridge which carries Route 2020 over the Youghiogheny River in Elizabeth Township in Allegheny County and Sutersville Borough in Westmoreland County, will occur Monday and Tuesday, April 26-27 weather permitting.

Single lane restrictions will occur on the bridge from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day as crews from GAI and the Sofis Rigging Company conduct routine bridge inspection work. Additionally, lane restrictions may occur on Blythdale Road while inspection work occurs.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

You just read:

Route 2020 1st Street Bridge Inspection Monday, Tuesday in Elizabeth

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.