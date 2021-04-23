Outbound Fort Pitt Tunnel Overnight Lane Restriction Sunday, Monday Nights in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a lane restriction in the outbound Fort Pitt Tunnel in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Sunday and Monday nights, April 25-26.

A single-lane restriction will occur in the outbound (westbound) Fort Pitt Tunnel from 9:30 p.m. through 5:30 a.m. each night as crews conduct stand pipe work.

