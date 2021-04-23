Project to Preserve the Beckman Road Bridge over Interstate 90 in Girard Township, Erie County to Begin Next Week

Work will begin soon to rehabilitate a 63-year-old bridge that carries Beckman Road (SR 3015) over Interstate 90 in Girard Township, Erie County.

Work on the bridge, which is located between Tannery Road (Route 3018) and Gudgeonville Road, is expected to start the week of April 26, 2021, weather permitting. The project is expected to be completed by June 4, 2021.

The project will include repairing damage to the superstructure of the bridge, including removing, repairing and heat straightening of a portion of existing facia beam.

No detours are expected in connection with the project. Motorists may encounter lane restrictions on both Beckman Road and I-90. Drivers should be alert for traffic pattern shifts and lane restrictions. Flaggers will be used to control traffic on Beckman Road.

The bridge was built in 1959 and is classified as poor condition. It was damaged by an over height vehicle traveling on Interstate 90. Approximately 80 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.

The contractor is Mekis Constuction of Fenelton, PA. The contract cost is $138,217, which is to be paid entirely with state funds.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

