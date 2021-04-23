Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Cumby Group, Led By Bryan Cumby, Wins Austin Home & Design Award for “Exterior Use of Color” on Condo Project

AUSTIN, TX, USA, April 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cumby Group, a leading real estate developer and builder, recently earned a highly coveted Austin Home & Design Award for “Exterior Use of Color” on one of its major design projects 1010 W 10—a luxury condo project in downtown Austin.

Cumby Group, led by Bryan Cumby, received the award in the spring of 2021 for its iconic 1010 W. 10 project. The building features 14 luxury homes, award-winning architecture, open modern interior designs and stands out in the city for its one-of-a-kind hardwood wrapped exterior creating luxurious and lively exterior.

The “Exterior Use of Color” Home & Design Award recognizes a project for its stunning exterior appearance, including the appearance of its shutters, doors, or paint, for example. In this case, Cumby Group received the award for its building’s unique and eye-catching hardwood wrapping.

Officials at Cumby Group said their 1010 W. 10 project was inspired by the work of a Brazilian sculptor, painter, and designer named Joaquim Tenreiro—a preeminent modernist designer in the 20th century. Drawing from Tenreiro’s style for the building’s exterior, Cumby Group chose a mixture of Ipe siding and Garapa hardwood, which run vertically and horizontally, respectively.

Ipe is an extremely dense hardwood that comes from the rainforests of Brazil and Garapa is a high-quality hardwood featuring a golden or light yellow hue. Cumby Group had both of these tropical hardwoods oiled before installing them to make their warm brown hues pop for both residents and passersby to enjoy.

The Austin Home & Design Award competition is designed to honor the city’s leading residential and commercial architects, landscape designers, interior designers, builders, and artisans. A panel of well-respected professionals from across the country judge design entries in 50-plus categories as part of the local competition.

Distribution channels: Companies, Real Estate & Property Management


