Equicapita Announces 1.9% Increase in Q1 2021 NAV
We believe EquiONE provides a strong competitive advantage over our Canadian private equity peer group.”CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE, ATTENTION INVESTMENT EDITORS
— Matt Barr
Equicapita Income Trust. ("Equicapita") is pleased to announce that the NAV increased from 0.9516 in Q4 2020 to 0.9700 in Q1 2021.
According to Matt Barr (Partner) “COVID has been a stress test of Equicapita’s portfolio of companies and its operations integration, monitoring and continuous improvement tools. We are pleased with the resilience that our companies are demonstrating and our ability to augment that resilience. In part, this has been due to the quick and decisive actions of the Equicapita internal operations group that were possible due to real-time data available from the EquiONE technology platform. The EquiONE platform creates a bridge between operating entities and departments from general management, finance, operations, sales, purchasing and marketing. It is the foundation that operational strategy is built on. We believe EquiONE provides a strong competitive advantage over our Canadian private equity peer group.”
Via EquiONE every Equicapita operating company is integrated in one single centralized data warehouse and business intelligence tool. To date, over 100 different data sources, 2,300 data tables and a total of 1.6 billion records of data have been connected. Equicapita believes in a data first approach. Equicapita’s ability to measure, monitor and react to each of its portfolio companies’ unique operating circumstances through the current difficult economic environment is a part of our continued ability to create value creation for investors.
About Equicapita: Equicapita is a private company buyout fund with offices in Calgary, Alberta and Burlington, Ontario focused on acquiring private businesses with enterprise values up to $50+ million. Equicapita’s portfolio companies employ over 1,000 people across a broad range of industries.
Forward Looking Information: This news release may contain certain information that is forward looking, and, by its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to important risks and uncertainties. The words "anticipate," "expect," "may," "should" "estimate," "project," "outlook," "forecast" or other similar words are used to identify such forward looking information. Those forward-looking statements herein made by Equicapita, if any, reflect Equicapita's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made. Actual results or events may differ from those anticipated or predicted in these forward-looking statements, and the differences may be material. Factors which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: risks associated with the ownership and operation of businesses, including fluctuations in interest rates; general economic conditions; supply and demand for businesses; competition for available businesses; changes in legislation and the regulatory environment; and international trade and global political conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information contained in this news release (if any), which is given as of the date it is expressed herein. Equicapita undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Matt Barr
+1 587-393-0835
mbarr@equicapita.com
Equicapita Income Trust