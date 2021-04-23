Attorney General Josh Stein Asks for Feedback on Cone Health/Sentara Transaction by April 28

For Immediate Release: Friday, April 23, 2021

Contact: Laura Brewer (919) 716-6484

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein extended the deadline for input about the Cone Health/Sentara transactions, asking North Carolinians to share their thoughts by Wednesday, April 28, 2021. People can email their input to ncago@ncdoj.gov and include “Sentara” or “Cone” in the subject line of the email.

“I appreciate everyone who has taken the time to share their input with my office as we review this transaction, and I’d like to hear from more of you,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “Your insights will help guide our work to protect people’s health care.”

Cone Health, a nonprofit health care system with locations throughout the Triad and surrounding counties, has notified our office of its intent to form a business combination with Sentara Healthcare, a Virginia-based nonprofit organization that operates hospitals in Virginia and North Carolina. As a result of the transaction, Sentara would gain control of Cone Health.

Under North Carolina law, the Attorney General reviews any transaction in which a charitable corporation – like Cone Health – sells a majority of its assets. Therefore, the Attorney General is reviewing the proposed combination between Cone Health and Sentara.

Our attorneys working on the review will read your comment and may contact you for further information.

###