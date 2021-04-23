Southern Maryland Kitchen, Bath, Floors & Design Earns 12th Consecutive Talk Award for Outstanding Customer Satisfaction
Maryland contractor receives its twelfth prestigious Talk Award for earning high customer satisfaction ratings.
Each year since opening its doors in 2009, Southern Maryland Kitchen, Bath, Floors & Design has delivered on its mission of excellent customer service. Not surprising, each of those years also brought the company a Talk Awards for Outstanding Customer Satisfaction.
— Anthony Obedoza, Lead Designer, CEO, COO of Southern Maryland Kitchen
“We were founded on the need for trustworthy contractors that not only want you to enjoy the finished product but also the experience of the design and construction process,” says Anthony Obedoza, Lead Designer, CEO, COO of Southern Maryland Kitchen, Bath, Floors & Design.
Southern Maryland Kitchen, Bath, Floors & Design provides complete interior design and remodeling services including flooring, plumbing and electrical fixtures for kitchens, bathrooms and any interior space including basements, closets, additions and more. The team even includes the region’s only certified Living in Place professional who can provide consulting for clients that need their home designed for comfort, safety and accessibility.
“We are a family of professionals looking to create ‘more than beautiful’ kitchens, bathrooms and spaces for our clients. We want our clients to be able to come to one place to select all materials and provide the installation service needed for any interior project,” says Obedoza. “While providing a selection unmatched by even the larger box stores, we are still small enough to provide a boutique experience for our clients.”
Obedoza credits his team and their dedication with the company’s successful customer service. Additionally, seamless communication and a transparent process thanks to the company’s project management portal (Buildertrend) have also been key.
In addition to 12 consecutive Talk Awards, Southern Maryland Kitchen, Bath, Floors & Design has been rated year after year as one of the best contractors in the state and the country by Remodeling magazine and Qualified Remodelers magazine. The company has also gained a loyal customer following.
“Remodeling can be very difficult,” says client Debbie Okoniewski. “We purchased a home that really needed a complete make over— kitchen, baths, entryway. Anthony took a challenging kitchen configuration and came up with an amazing solution. He is very analytical and at the same time an amazing designer. Anthony skillfully walks you through all your choices. It can be over whelming, but you don't even realize that you have picked out tile, flooring, cabinets, countertops for a whole house when he helps and guides you. We can't say enough about Anthony. He is very talented.”
“We recently remodeled our kitchen and needed help with our finishes,” says client Donna Young. “Southern Maryland Kitchen, Bath and Floors was terrific. From meeting with a designer, Anthony, to working with the project manager, Darryl, the process was exceptional. Very knowledgeable, professional and worked with our challenging time frame. We absolutely love the granite countertops. We highly recommend their services!”
Southern Maryland Kitchen, Bath, Floors & Design is located at 23415 Three Notch Road #2025 in California, Md. For more information, call 301-945-8353 or go online to https://www.somdkitchenbathfloors.com/. Visit the company’s Award Page at https://winner.thetalkawards.com/southern-maryland-kitchen-bath-floors-and-design/.
About The Talk Awards
The Talk Awards identifies and honors businesses that provide an outstanding customer experience. Winners are based on an independent, proprietary research and evaluation system, which identifies businesses with a track record of excellent customer service and satisfaction. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the customer. Only those with a 4- or 5-star rating receive The Talk Award.
The Talk Awards were created to calculate customer satisfaction ratings for a variety of businesses, based on customer feedback online, and help businesses gain control of their image and reputation by providing consumers a fair and unbiased overview of their business. For more information about The Talk Awards, call 877-712-4758 or go online to www.thetalkawards.com.
