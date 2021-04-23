April 23, 2021 - Statement of Attorney General Mark Herring and Fairfax Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano

Commonwealth of Virginia Office of the Attorney General Mark Herring Attorney General 202 North Ninth Street Richmond, Virginia 23219 For media inquiries only, contact: Charlotte Gomer, Director of Communication Phone: (804)786-1022 Mobile: (804) 512-2552 Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

~ On the Judge’s decision to keep the criminal case against two U.S. Police Park officers, who fatally shot Virginian Bijan Ghaisar, in federal court ~

RICHMOND (April 23, 2021) – Attorney General Mark R. Herring and Fairfax Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano issued the below statement after Judge Hilton’s decision this morning to keep the criminal case against two U.S. Park Police officers, who fatally shot Virginian Bijan Ghaisar, in federal court. Earlier this month, Attorney General Herring and Commonwealth’s Attorney Descano had asked that the case be remanded back down to state court:

“We are disappointed in the judge’s ruling to keep this case in federal court as we believe that the Commonwealth must be able to hold people accountable for crimes that they commit in Virginia. That being said, today’s decision will keep this case moving forward toward finally getting justice for Bijan Ghaisar and his family. We look forward to working together in the future as we continue to fight for fairness, equality, and opportunity in Virginia.”

Attorney General Herring and Commonwealth’s Attorney Descano have been working collaboratively on this complex and important matter to pursue justice in Bijan Ghaisar’s case.

