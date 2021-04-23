The 3 Best Essay Writing Services in the U.S. According to the EssaysAdvisor Research

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EssaysAdvisor announced the report on the study of the Best Essay Writing Services.



The school year is inexorably drawing to a close. It's time for exams, coursework, and thesis defense. And while some students frantically finish them, others prefer to spend money rather than effort.

Here is Best Essay Writing Services According to Student's Pools

According to a study, up to 40 percent of students buy essays, papers, and other types of student assignments. The EssaysAdvisor company studied the market and identified the 3 Best Essay Writing Services. The list includes:

EssaysAdvisor understands that having a list of good essay services is beneficial to students because they can choose which one is best suited to their requirements. To determine which writing services would be best for students, the following factors were considered:

turnaround time. Does the company meet the deadlines?

no plagiarism. Does the company guarantee a unique article? Does it provide a plagiarism report?

privacy policy. Does the company sign a non-disclosure agreement?

price. Is the price-quality ratio justified?

In the course of the research, many companies were identified that assist in writing student papers. More than half did not pass the selection due to the inconsistency of the above-mentioned points. EssaysAdvisor had to study a lot of reviews to determine the most expert in their field. And yet, the company managed to identify the Best Essay Writing Services.

1. EvolutionWriters

The study showed that EvolutionWriters has a great reputation online and has a good track record of meeting the writing requirements for all their work. The lifetime experience of working with more than 100,000 clients proves that many students and other users trust this service and remain satisfied.

They have all the information you would be looking for as a new user right on the front page. Mainly, the pricing calculator is an essential tool for students who are working on a budget. You can input all your requirements and get a price estimate to check if it is a viable investment for you.

In the course of the study, it was revealed that the company has many additional services that they offer free of charge for all orders. You don’t have to pay for plagiarism checks and revisions.

In terms of pricing, EvolutionWriters is on the relatively cheaper side, as their prices start at $10 per school paper. If you want to test out the platform before submitting your work, the firm has a 15% discount code for first-time users.

Positive aspects:

great website with all the necessary information;

has awesome reviews online.

Negative aspects:

does not have many services to choose from unlike other writing services.



2. CheapPaperWriting

The research found that the best part about using this website is that all the aspects are clean and simple to fill out. There isn’t much complication in and around the website.

As for reviews, there are quite a few on sites like SiteJabber and TrustPilot. These review sites are known for being reliable online review platforms. They check every feedback to make sure that there is a real person behind the writing of those reviews. So fake reviews can't be published.

CheapPaperWriting offers a standard 5% discount for your first order, which isn’t much but is still a little money that can be saved. If you want to join, they even have a referral program where you get paid about 10% of your referral's order. You can use that money to fund your next essay through the site or just make some money on the side.

Positive aspects:

affordable pricing;

has a referral program to earn extra cash.

Negative aspects:

not always prompt support.



3. My Admissions Essay

The fact that My Admissions Essay highlights the pricing calculator on the front page shows that they are not worried about their users knowing their prices from the get-go. This is a sign of trustworthy business. And the EssaysAdvisor company's research proved it.

The firm has a great online rating of 4.7/5 which is near perfect. They also have a huge team of over 1000 qualified writers who are always available to take on your work at any time of the day. In terms of pricing, they are one of the lowest we have seen so far, starting at $9 for a single page of work.

Positive aspects:

relatively cheap pricing;

offers free revisions.

Negative aspects:

you cannot be in contact with your writer while in the middle of the project.



Summing Up

By performing the study and creating this list, EssaysAdvisor wanted to give all students options for selecting the best essay writing service they could get for their requirements. The company did some extensive research to identify only the best ones you could use so that you don’t end up wasting your budgeted money as a student.

