Americans Are Clear: Don’t Pack the Supreme Court

Poll commissioned by First Liberty Institute finds more than two-thirds of Americans, including independents, oppose court-packing scheme

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Liberty Institute today announced the results of a nationwide poll from Mason Dixon Polling & Strategy revealing more than two-thirds (2/3’s) of Americans oppose adding seats to the Supreme Court of the United States. First Liberty, the nation’s premier law firm dedicated exclusively to religious liberty, commissioned the poll.



“Court-packing is a direct assault on the independence of the judiciary,” Kelly Shackelford, President, CEO, & Chief Counsel to First Liberty said. “Other countries have done this, with disastrous results. Americans recognize that court-packing is a brazen power-play by political extremists to overthrow our court system. The last thing our country needs right now is a coup on the Supreme Court. We need our Constitutional system. It is the envy of the world.”

The poll, conducted by Mason Dixon of registered voters nationwide April 15-19, suggests that 68% of all respondents oppose court-packing. Importantly, self-identified Independent voters overwhelmingly reject plans to pack the court (68% opposed).

