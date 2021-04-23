Sentient Energy® Announces Partnership with Manufacturers’ Sales Representative Pacific Utilities

Pacific Utilities will offer a tailored approach to Sentient Energy’s intelligent sensing solutions and services in order to best meet every electric utility’s unique grid analytics needs

/EIN News/ -- FRISCO, Texas, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sentient Energy®, Inc., a Koch Engineered Solutions company and the leading provider of advanced grid monitoring and analytics for electric utilities, today announced it has signed an agreement with Manufacturers’ Sales Representative, Pacific Utilities. The company’s utility relationships and industry expertise will enable Sentient Energy to further expand its customer engagements and support the unique needs of investor, community and member-owned utilities.



Pacific Utilities was founded in 1947 in San Francisco to provide equipment to Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E). Operating today in the states of California, Nevada and Hawaii, the company represents a wide range of market-leading electrical equipment manufacturers, providing professional sales representation and local customer care.

“We’re looking forward to working with Pacific Utilities to address the specific needs of electric utilities in the states they cover — especially those utilities looking to gain visibility into faults for quicker restoration and improved reliability,” said Gene Jakubowski, Senior Director of Sales at Sentient Energy. “Like Sentient Energy, Pacific Utilities began here in the Bay Area — they know our home and neighboring territory well. The trusted electric utility relationships they’ve built and 70 plus years of industry leadership make the company an ideal sales partner.”

“The Pacific Utilities team and I are excited to represent and support Sentient Energy’s intelligent sensing platform and services with our customers. Their flexible approach to solutions and pricing can significantly improve efficiency and power delivery for every utility, regardless of size or operating constraints,” said Doug Softy, President at Pacific Utilities.

About Sentient Energy

Sentient Energy, a Koch Engineered Solutions company, is the premier provider of intelligent sensing, data analytics, optimization, and control technologies for the distribution grid. Sentient Energy's hardware and software solutions help electric utilities make data-driven decisions to enhance the delivery of reliable, safe, and efficient power. With the industry's only Grid Analytics System that covers the entire distribution network, Sentient Energy leads the global market with the largest network of line sensor deployments in North America, gathering rich data in real time for predictive insights and strategic grid management. Sentient Energy's Grid Edge Control solutions enable utilities to reduce energy costs at the grid edge through Volt-VAR optimization, conservation voltage reduction, and peak demand reduction. Sentient Energy partners with leading communications network providers. For more information, visit www.sentient-energy.com

Copyright © 2021 Sentient Energy Inc. All rights reserved.

Sentient Energy Media Contact:

Elyce Ventura

elyce@ktcmarketingandpr.com

(312) 505-9756