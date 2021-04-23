Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Proactive North America headlines including Tetra Bio-Pharma, Naturally Splendid Entrerprises, Energy Fuels, FansUnite Entertainment and CytoDyn

Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

  • Real Luck Group cheers House of Commons passing of bill that would legalize sports betting in Canada click here
  • Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc (TSE:TBP) (OTCQB:TBPMF) (FRA:JAM1) ships inhaled cannabis drug QIKLEEF to US ahead of opioid comparision study in patients with breakthrough cancer pain click here
  • Bragg Gaming Group Inc (TSE:BRAG) (OTCMKTS:BRGGF) (FRA:SL4A) cheers Canada’s successful passing of Bill C-218 to legalize single-event sports betting click here
  • Thunderbird Entertainment Group Group Inc (CVE:TBRD) (OTCQX:THBRF) CFO Barb Harwood wins Report on Business 2021 Best Executive award click here
  • Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd (CVE:NSP) (OTCPINK:NSPDF) (FRA:50N) says third shipping container of Natera Plant Based Foods has arrived from Australia click here
  • Energy Fuels Inc (NYSE:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) (FRA:VO51) receives another US$1.75M from US Department of Energy for rare earth feasibility study click here
  • FansUnite Entertainment Inc (CSE:FANS) (OTCQB:FUNFF) (FRA:4UY) applauds Canadian parliament’s passing of bill to legalize single event sports wagering click here
  • CytoDyn Inc (OTCQB:CYDY) raises another $25M for Vyrologix development in second covertable debt offering this month click here
  • Aurania Resources Ltd (CVE:ARU) (OTCQB:AUIAF) (FRA:20Q) intersects sediment-hosted copper at Lost Cities-Cutucu project in Ecuador click here
  • Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc (CVE:AQS) (OTCQB:AQSZF) (FRA:AEQ) sees fiscal 2020 revenue rise by 59%, driven by strong sales of Vistitan and Tacrolimus click here
  • Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc (CSE:ZAIR) (OTCMKTS:MGXRF) (FRA:0E9) inks US$200,000 contract with leading cloud provider for pilot demonstration of energy storage system click here

 

