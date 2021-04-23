Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
WEST COLUMBIA MAN ARRESTED FOR FINANCIAL IDENTITY FRAUD, DELIVERY OF A FALSE TAX DOCUMENT

South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents today arrested a West Columbia man and charged him with financial identity fraud and three counts of delivery of a false tax document.

Salomon Tadeo Macario Ixtabalan, 55, of West Columbia, filed multiple fraudulent South Carolina Individual Income Tax returns using his real and stolen identity, the warrants allege.

Ixtabalan submitted fraudulent W-2s, according to warrants. He also gave SCDOR agents false and misleading information during an interview in the form of Social Security numbers, name, and date of birth.

Due to the fraudulent W-2s and tax returns, Ixtabalan requested and/or received refunds totaling $9,534 to which he was not entitled, the warrants allege.

If convicted, Ixtabalan faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and/or a sentence at the discretion of the court for the financial identity fraud count and one year in prison and/or a $5,000 fine for each count of delivery of a false tax document. He is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center pending a bond hearing. The Lexington County Sheriff's Department assisted in the arrest.

The SCDOR is committed to the fair administration of tax laws. By taking enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers, the Department seeks to prevent unfairly increasing the tax burden on those who do comply. 

If you suspect or know of anyone or a business that has committed a state tax crime, such as tax evasion or tax fraud, contact SCDOR Criminal Investigation and submit a Tax Violation Complaint Form (CID-27) to criminalinvestigation@dor.sc.gov or mail it to:

South Carolina Department of Revenue

Attn: Fraud Advisor

181 East Evans Street, Suite 5

Florence, SC 29506

Connect with the SCDOR on Facebook and Twitter for up-to-date news and announcements. 

