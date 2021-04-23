COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.Read Announcement
Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
-
- FDA Publish Date:
-
- Product Type:
- Food & Beverages Allergens
- Reason for Announcement:
-
Recall Reason Description
Undeclared milk allergen
- Company Name:
- Wolfies Roasted Nut Co.
- Brand Name:
-
Brand Name(s)
- Product Description:
-
Product Description
Crunchy Cheddar & Jalapeno Nuts
Company Announcement
Wolfies Roasted Nut Co. in Findlay, Ohio is voluntarily recalling its Crunchy Cheddar & Jalapeno Nuts due to an undeclared milk allergen. This recall has been initiated due to the ingredient label not stating a milk allergen. Products were packaged in either a 5 oz, 14 oz, 28 oz black rice paper stand up pouch or an 80 oz clear poly bag labeled “Cheddar & Jalapeno” with a Wolfies Roasted Nuts label. Products were available for sale at the following locations in Ohio:
- Wolfies Roasted Nuts & Deli, Findlay
- Another Wolfies, Findlay
- Southside Wolfies, Findlay
- Brinkman’s Country Corner, Findlay
- Great Scot Supermarkets, Findlay (both locations)
- Dietsch Brothers, Findlay (both locations)
- Bowling Green Beer Works, Bowling Green
- Brooky’s Express, Ottawa
- Cigars N Stuff, Findlay
- Coffee Amici, Findlay
- Continental Plaza, Wauseon
- Homestead Collection, Findlay
- Hometown Market Place, Carey
- Millers Meats, Findlay
- Moose Lodge #698, Findlay
- Smoke-N-Stuff, Findlay
- West End Tavern, Findlay
- West Side Carryout, Findlay
The issue was discovered during a routine inspection conducted by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA). There have been no reports of illness involving products addressed in this recall; however, people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product. Individuals exhibiting signs or symptoms of food-borne illness or allergies should contact a physician immediately.
Customers with a milk allergy or sensitivity who have purchased the affected product should dispose of it or return it to Wolfies Roasted Nut Co. for a replacement. Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Wolfies Roasted Nut Co. at 419-423-1355.