UPDATE: I-94 traffic shift and ramp closure in Kalamazoo start Saturday night

Contact:

Agency:

Nick Schirripa, MDOT Office of Communications, 269-208-7829Transportation

April 23, 2021 -- The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) project to widen I-94 from four to six lanes from Lovers Lane to Sprinkle Road in Kalamazoo is moving to its next phase, requiring a traffic shift.

To accommodate rebuilding the eastbound lanes of I-94, eastbound traffic will be shifted onto westbound I-94 from Lovers Lane to just east of Sprinkle Road. The temporary concrete barrier and pavement markings will be installed starting 9 p.m. Saturday, April 24, to 8 a.m. Sunday, April 25, and traffic will be shifted when that work is complete. In case of a delay caused by weather, the shift will be performed from 9 p.m. Sunday, April 25, to 6 a.m. Monday, April 26.

During the shift, the Exit 78 ramp from eastbound I-94 to Portage Road will be closed. That ramp is expected to reopen Friday, June 4. The posted detour for this ramp will be on US-131 and Centre Avenue.

MDOT is investing $87 million to widen 2.7 miles of I-94 and rebuild the Portage Road interchange with a new alignment known as a single-point urban interchange (SPUI), similar to the I-94/Westnedge Avenue interchange. The project also includes rebuilding four bridges and one culvert, traffic signal upgrades, new signs, freeway lighting, and noise barrier installation.

This investment will connect expansion work completed in previous years along the corridor. A video explaining the project is available on MDOT's YouTube channel.