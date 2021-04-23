Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 676 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,831 in the last 365 days.

UPDATE: I-94 traffic shift and ramp closure in Kalamazoo start Saturday night

Contact: Nick Schirripa, MDOT Office of Communications, 269-208-7829 Agency: Transportation

April 23, 2021 -- The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) project to widen I-94 from four to six lanes from Lovers Lane to Sprinkle Road in Kalamazoo is moving to its next phase, requiring a traffic shift.

To accommodate rebuilding the eastbound lanes of I-94, eastbound traffic will be shifted onto westbound I-94 from Lovers Lane to just east of Sprinkle Road. The temporary concrete barrier and pavement markings will be installed starting 9 p.m. Saturday, April 24, to 8 a.m. Sunday, April 25, and traffic will be shifted when that work is complete. In case of a delay caused by weather, the shift will be performed from 9 p.m. Sunday, April 25, to 6 a.m. Monday, April 26.

During the shift, the Exit 78 ramp from eastbound I-94 to Portage Road will be closed. That ramp is expected to reopen Friday, June 4. The posted detour for this ramp will be on US-131 and Centre Avenue.

MDOT is investing $87 million to widen 2.7 miles of I-94 and rebuild the Portage Road interchange with a new alignment known as a single-point urban interchange (SPUI), similar to the I-94/Westnedge Avenue interchange. The project also includes rebuilding four bridges and one culvert, traffic signal upgrades, new signs, freeway lighting, and noise barrier installation.

This investment will connect expansion work completed in previous years along the corridor. A video explaining the project is available on MDOT's YouTube channel.

You just read:

UPDATE: I-94 traffic shift and ramp closure in Kalamazoo start Saturday night

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.