GRAND OPENING OF PERSONAL20 EMS STUDIO’S SECOND LOCATION AT TYSONS CORNERS
~A new revolutionary EMS workout that gives results of a 90-minute workout in ONLY 20min~
By sending electric impulses to the muscles through motor nerves, EMS stimulates weakened muscle, and that combined with active exercise obtains outstanding results in just a 20-minute workout”WASHINGTON DC , UNITED STATES, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Did you put on an extra 19 pounds during COVID-19? What if you could lose that 19 in 20? Personal20 can make that happen, giving you all the results of a 90-minute workout in just 20 minutes with the help of revolutionary electronic muscle stimulation technology.
— Connie Ruiz, Owner of both Personal20 locations in the U.S
Personal20, the EMS Studio dedicated to whole body electronic muscle stimulation (EMS), is set to open its second location in the U.S. at Tysons Corner VA, inside Sports and Health Club today Tuesday, April 27th.
An international brand with multiple locations abroad, the Tysons Corner Personal20 location is only the second studio after Herndon VA in the U.S. Personal20 is a boutique studio offering a unique fitness experience.
So, how does it work?
“The Personal20 workout is a fully individualized workout wearing a special suit with 10 pairs of electrodes, stimulating the muscles while exercising with little pressure on joints,” says Connie Ruiz, the proud owner of both Personal20 locations in the U.S. Ruiz says their goal is to help busy professionals strengthen and reshape their bodies after the pandemic pounds were packed on and relieve those aches and pains with a 20-minute workout while getting all the benefits of a 90-minute session. “By sending electric impulses to the muscles through motor nerves, EMS stimulates weakened muscle, and that combined with active exercise obtains outstanding results in just a 20-minute workout,” explains Ms. Ruiz.
This new technology, featured on “The Doctors”, “Rachael Ray” and other leading media outlets has revolutionized the fitness industry abroad and is quickly becoming known in the U.S. as it provides a personal one on one 20-minute EMS training session once or twice a week to those who are striving for a sportier, healthier, and more conscious lifestyle and too busy to spend 90 minutes in the gym.
For more information on Personal20, please visit them online at www.personal20.net or call 571-407-1199 (Tysons) or 703-559-4040 (Herndon).
