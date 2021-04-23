When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: April 23, 2021 FDA Publish Date: April 23, 2021 Product Type: Food & Beverages Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared milk allergen Company Name: Wolfies Roasted Nut Co. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Crunchy Cheddar & Jalapeno Nuts

Company Announcement

Wolfies Roasted Nut Co. in Findlay, Ohio is voluntarily recalling its Crunchy Cheddar & Jalapeno Nuts due to an undeclared milk allergen. This recall has been initiated due to the ingredient label not stating a milk allergen. Products were packaged in either a 5 oz, 14 oz, 28 oz black rice paper stand up pouch or an 80 oz clear poly bag labeled “Cheddar & Jalapeno” with a Wolfies Roasted Nuts label. Products were available for sale at the following locations in Ohio:

Wolfies Roasted Nuts & Deli, Findlay

Another Wolfies, Findlay

Southside Wolfies, Findlay

Brinkman’s Country Corner, Findlay

Great Scot Supermarkets, Findlay (both locations)

Dietsch Brothers, Findlay (both locations)

Bowling Green Beer Works, Bowling Green

Brooky’s Express, Ottawa

Cigars N Stuff, Findlay

Coffee Amici, Findlay

Continental Plaza, Wauseon

Homestead Collection, Findlay

Hometown Market Place, Carey

Millers Meats, Findlay

Moose Lodge #698, Findlay

Smoke-N-Stuff, Findlay

West End Tavern, Findlay

West Side Carryout, Findlay

The issue was discovered during a routine inspection conducted by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA). There have been no reports of illness involving products addressed in this recall; however, people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product. Individuals exhibiting signs or symptoms of food-borne illness or allergies should contact a physician immediately.

Customers with a milk allergy or sensitivity who have purchased the affected product should dispose of it or return it to Wolfies Roasted Nut Co. for a replacement. Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Wolfies Roasted Nut Co. at 419-423-1355.