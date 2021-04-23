Summary

Product Type:
Food & Beverages Allergens
Undeclared milk allergen

Wolfies Roasted Nut Co.
Crunchy Cheddar & Jalapeno Nuts

Wolfies Roasted Nut Co. in Findlay, Ohio is voluntarily recalling its Crunchy Cheddar & Jalapeno Nuts due to an undeclared milk allergen. This recall has been initiated due to the ingredient label not stating a milk allergen. Products were packaged in either a 5 oz, 14 oz, 28 oz black rice paper stand up pouch or an 80 oz clear poly bag labeled “Cheddar & Jalapeno” with a Wolfies Roasted Nuts label. Products were available for sale at the following locations in Ohio:

  • Wolfies Roasted Nuts & Deli, Findlay
  • Another Wolfies, Findlay
  • Southside Wolfies, Findlay
  • Brinkman’s Country Corner, Findlay
  • Great Scot Supermarkets, Findlay (both locations)
  • Dietsch Brothers, Findlay (both locations)
  • Bowling Green Beer Works, Bowling Green
  • Brooky’s Express, Ottawa
  • Cigars N Stuff, Findlay
  • Coffee Amici, Findlay
  • Continental Plaza, Wauseon
  • Homestead Collection, Findlay
  • Hometown Market Place, Carey
  • Millers Meats, Findlay
  • Moose Lodge #698, Findlay
  • Smoke-N-Stuff, Findlay
  • West End Tavern, Findlay
  • West Side Carryout, Findlay

The issue was discovered during a routine inspection conducted by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA). There have been no reports of illness involving products addressed in this recall; however, people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product. Individuals exhibiting signs or symptoms of food-borne illness or allergies should contact a physician immediately.

Customers with a milk allergy or sensitivity who have purchased the affected product should dispose of it or return it to Wolfies Roasted Nut Co. for a replacement. Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Wolfies Roasted Nut Co. at 419-423-1355.