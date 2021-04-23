10 Key Furniture Manufacturing Trends for 2021

Shown above is a sneak peek of a new mid-century modern inspired line of residential tables coming soon from Formaspace. Formaspace offers customers a free online configuration tool that allows users to visualize detailed configuration options in 3D when making purchasing decisions. Shown above are the personalization options available for the Brazos St. collaboration table from Formaspace.

Find out what are the new trends emerging in the furniture manufacturing market as companies retool their office environments after Covid-19 disruption.

Today’s consumers want choice, and the newest online sales tools allow them to visualize and personalize their furniture purchases before placing an order.” — Formaspace