Learn about nature at MDC "escape room" challenge May 8 at Shoal Creek Center in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. – If you enjoy the outdoors and are good at solving puzzles, staff at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center have a challenge for you.

People who want to pit their outdoor knowledge against the clock should sign up for the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) program “Wildlife: Nature Escape Room.” This free program will be 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on May 8. It is based on the popular “escape room” activity in which a group assigned to a themed room must solve riddles, puzzles, and clues in order to find their way out of the room before time expires.

At the May 8 program, groups will enter a room filled with puzzles and games. Each group will have 30 minutes to solve the puzzles and get clues about the unique characteristics of some of Missouri’s wildlife species. If the group beats the clock, they will receive prizes.

This program is recommended for families, teens, and adults. Registration is required with a valid e-mail address to receive time slot availability. All participants must register for the program separately.

COVID measures will be in place, which means participants will be asked to wear a mask and to social distance.

People can register for this program at

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/177183

MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center is located at 201 Riviera Drive in Joplin. People can find out more about this event and other upcoming programs at the Shoal Creek facility by calling 417-629-3434.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.