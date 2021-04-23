Sen. Eric Burlison’s Occupational Therapist Licensure Compact Legislation Receives House Hearing

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Eric Burlison, R-Battlefield, is proud to announce that Senate Bill 330, the Occupational Therapy Licensure Compact, is moving through the legislative process in the Missouri House of Representatives. On Wednesday, April 21, SB 330 received a hearing in the House Professional Registration and Licensing Committee.

This legislation allows eligible licensed occupational therapists and occupational therapy assistants to practice in the states that join the Occupational Therapist Licensure Compact. This compact will become effective once it is enacted in 10 states. Other professions, such as nursing, physical therapy, psychology, speech language pathology and audiology, already have a mutually recognized compact between states. This legislation does not change Missouri’s scope of practice rules, and it does not affect other states’ licensure requirements.

“Occupational therapists and occupational therapy assistants deserve to enjoy the same benefits of a compact like other licensed professionals,” Sen. Burlison said. “This legislation strengthens our workforce by removing licensing barriers that prevent people from practicing in other states. This compact will allow occupational therapists and occupational therapy assistants the flexibility they need to reach more patients. This compact would also allow in-person care or through telehealth, allowing occupational therapists and occupational therapy assistants to continue caring for their patients should they move out of state. I am committed to removing unnecessary barriers to licensure, and I believe this legislation helps accomplish that goal.”

Senate Bill 330 is scheduled to be discussed in an executive session by the House Professional Registration and Licensing Committee next week.

