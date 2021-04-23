Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Headquarters - Narcotics Investigation Unit / Sale of Cocaine

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21H200181

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Cpl. Jacob Renning

STATION: Headquarters - Narcotics Investigation Unit

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 04/23/2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility, Newport

VIOLATION: Sale of Cocaine

 

ACCUSED: Duane DELISLE

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

In early 2020 the Vermont State Police Narcotics Investigation Unit in cooperation with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department and the South Burlington Police Department conducted an investigation into the distribution of cocaine in the Franklin County area by Duane DELISLE (51) of Newport, VT. The investigation revealed that DELISLE sold cocaine on multiple occasions in the Franklin County area.

 

On 04/23/2021 while an inmate at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport, VT, DELISLE was issued a citation to appear in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in St. Albans on 05/24/2021 at 08:30AM to answer to multiple charges of cocaine sale. 

 

The Vermont State Police is unable to comment further at this time. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following DELISLE’s arraignment. Members of the media should call the Court Clerk’s Office prior to arraignment to confirm details of the hearing.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/24/2021 @ 0830

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

