SAVILite USA. The Antidote for What’s In the Air

Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation is a disinfection method that uses short-wavelength (200-280nm) ultraviolet light to kill or inactivate microorganisms.

Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation is a disinfection method that uses short-wavelength (200-280nm) ultraviolet light to kill or inactivate microorganisms.

SAVILite USA is proud to present the most comprehensive line of Medical / Industrial grade UVGI products. Creating solutions for facilities that are required to meet governmental standards regarding Indoor Air Quality and Air Disinfection. “SAVILite USA Sanitizes All Virus Immediately” says Russell Gans, CEO at SAVILite USA.

Why UVGI?

- Kills 99.99% of viruses, bacteria, mold and spores

- Chemical Free

- Increased attendance - Reduced Absenteeism

- Quickly sanitizes previously contaminated areas

Complies with ASHRAE STANDARD 62.1 and 62.2 ANSI/ASHRAE Standards 62.1 and 62.2 are the recognized standards for ventilation system design and acceptable Indoor Air Quality (IAQ). Expanded and revised for 2019, both standards specify minimum ventilation rates and other measures in order to minimize adverse health effects for occupants.

