Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 677 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,830 in the last 365 days.

Six deer/elk controlled hunts in Unit 54 will have fewer tags available in 2021

After the wildfires in 2020, some hunters opted to take “rainchecks” on their controlled hunt deer and elk tags in six hunts in Unit 54 south of Twin Falls, so there will be fewer tags available in those hunts for this year’s drawing. 

Hunters should be aware of the reductions when deciding which hunts to apply for because rainchecks will account for up to 30 percent of the tags that would normally be available, and reductions will not be reflected in the 2021 Idaho Big Game Seasons and Rules booklet. 

2021 controlled hunts adjusted for rain checks

2020 controlled hunt number rainchecks 2021 controlled hunt number 2021 tag count listed in regs 2021 tag count adjusted for rainchecks
2037 5 2038 20 15
2103 60 2096 200 140
2130 3 2125 20 17
2145 6 2140 20 14
1083 11 1082 Unlimited for residents, 59 tags for nonresidents Unlimited for residents, 55 tags for nonresidents
1113 22 1110 90 68

Controlled hunt application period for deer, elk, pronghorn and fall bear is May 1 through June 5, and hunters can apply at Fish and Game offices, license vendors, online, or by calling 1-800-554-8685.

Successful controlled hunt applicants will be notified by July 10, and hunters wanting more opportunities for the best tags available can apply for Idaho’s Super Hunts  as often as they want, which allow winners to hunt in any open unit for the species they drew – general or controlled hunts – for deer, elk, pronghorn and moose.

You just read:

Six deer/elk controlled hunts in Unit 54 will have fewer tags available in 2021

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.