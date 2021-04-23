Six deer/elk controlled hunts in Unit 54 will have fewer tags available in 2021

After the wildfires in 2020, some hunters opted to take “rainchecks” on their controlled hunt deer and elk tags in six hunts in Unit 54 south of Twin Falls, so there will be fewer tags available in those hunts for this year’s drawing.

Hunters should be aware of the reductions when deciding which hunts to apply for because rainchecks will account for up to 30 percent of the tags that would normally be available, and reductions will not be reflected in the 2021 Idaho Big Game Seasons and Rules booklet.

2021 controlled hunts adjusted for rain checks

2020 controlled hunt number rainchecks 2021 controlled hunt number 2021 tag count listed in regs 2021 tag count adjusted for rainchecks 2037 5 2038 20 15 2103 60 2096 200 140 2130 3 2125 20 17 2145 6 2140 20 14 1083 11 1082 Unlimited for residents, 59 tags for nonresidents Unlimited for residents, 55 tags for nonresidents 1113 22 1110 90 68

Controlled hunt application period for deer, elk, pronghorn and fall bear is May 1 through June 5, and hunters can apply at Fish and Game offices, license vendors, online, or by calling 1-800-554-8685.

Successful controlled hunt applicants will be notified by July 10, and hunters wanting more opportunities for the best tags available can apply for Idaho’s Super Hunts as often as they want, which allow winners to hunt in any open unit for the species they drew – general or controlled hunts – for deer, elk, pronghorn and moose.