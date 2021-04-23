Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Present at The Oppenheimer 16th Annual Industrial Growth Virtual Conference

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- BRAINTREE, Mass., April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (Nasdaq: AIMC), a leading global manufacturer and supplier of motion control, power transmission and automation products, today announced that management will be presenting at The Oppenheimer 16th Annual Industrial Growth Virtual Conference on Tuesday, May 4th at 3:00 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available in the Events & Presentations section of Altra's investor relations website at https://ir.altramotion.com. A webcast replay will be available on the website following the live presentation.

About Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. is a premier industrial global manufacturer and supplier of highly engineered motion control, automation, power transmission, and engine braking systems and components. Altra's portfolio consists of 27 well-respected brands including Bauer Gear Motor, Boston Gear, Jacobs Vehicle Systems, Kollmorgen, Portescap, Stromag, Svendborg Brakes, TB Wood's, Thomson and Warner Electric. Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts, Altra has over 9,000 employees and 48 production facilities in 16 countries around the world. AIMC-G

Contacts:

Altra Investor Relations
781-917-0541
Email: ir@altramotion.com


