DEQ to host a public hearing on Duke Energy landfill permit for Belews Creek Steam Station Coal Ash Impoundment Closure

RALEIGH – The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Waste Management (DWM) will host a public hearing on Tuesday, May 25, on a draft solid waste permit for a new landfill at the Belews Creek Steam Station. The draft permit will include Duke Energy’s construction and operation of a new landfill (called the Ash Basin Landfill) for the disposal of excavated coal ash at the Belews Creek Steam Station. Members of the public are invited to attend the public hearing online or by phone and provide their comments on the proposed permit.

Belews Creek Steam Station, located at 3195 Pine Hall Road in the Belews Creek community in Stokes County, will have a landfill constructed to dispose of excavated coal ash residuals. The Ash Basin Landfill will be located partially within the former footprint of the Basin adjacent to Pine Hall Road. Approximately 90 acres total, the landfill will be designed to hold nearly 14.1 million cubic yards of coal ash and will stand 168 feet tall, rising approximately 125 feet above Pine Hall Road.

The Department approved the Closure Plan for the Belews Creek Steam Station facility on August 17, 2020. The closure by excavation of the coal ash impoundments is consistent with the 2020 Settlement Agreement and signed Consent Order between NCDEQ, Duke Energy, and community and environmental groups.

Event title: Duke Energy’s Belews Creek Steam Station Ash Basin Landfill Virtual Public Hearing

Date and Time: Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 6:30 p.m.

Phone: US TOLL +1-415-655-0003, Access Code 185 414 7396

WebEx Link: https://bit.ly/3mse5WH

Event Password: NCDWM

If you wish to speak at the public hearing, you must register by 4:30 p.m. on May 24, 2021. To register, go to https://bit.ly/3g8XGWa or call 919-707-8233.

For those who are unable to attend or who experience technical difficulties, comments may be submitted by email to belewscomments@ncdenr.gov with the subject line "Duke Belews Creek Landfill." Comments will be accepted until 5 p.m. on June 25, 2021.

The draft permit, permit application and environmental justice draft report can be found at: https://bit.ly/3mqqhr7.

# # #